India's peak power demand hits record 260.45 GW as temperatures rise

India touched an all-time high peak power demand of 260.45 GW on Tuesday at 3:40 pm, according to the Power Ministry, which said it was met without any shortfall. It surpassed the previous high of 257.37 GW recorded on Monday at 3:42 pm.

On April 25, 2026, India touched a new high of 256.1 GW for the first time this year, which also occurred during solar hours. The ministry said power availability in the country is sufficient, and robust mechanisms are in place to meet summer demand.

For two consecutive days, peak power demand in the country broke new records, in sync with rising temperatures across the country over the past two days. The government has projected peak power demand to reach 270 GW this year.

This comes at a time when the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that large parts of northwest and central India are likely to face intense to severe heatwave conditions over the next few days, with Delhi among the worst-affected cities. It also said daytime temperatures in isolated parts of the national capital could touch 45 degrees Celsius this week.

Amid the scorching heat, Delhi recorded the highest peak power demand of the summer season at 7,776 MW on Tuesday. Tata Power-DDL supplied the season’s peak demand of 2,210 MW across its network. A company spokesperson said, “Backed by comprehensive summer preparedness measures, strengthened infrastructure and advanced technologies, the company continues to ensure reliable and uninterrupted power supply for consumers despite rising temperatures and increasing electricity demand.”

It further said it has made adequate power arrangements through bilateral agreements, reserve shutdown mechanisms, and participation in power exchanges. It has also deployed a specialised Hotline Maintenance Vehicle that enables preventive maintenance and tree trimming on live overhead lines without disrupting power supply. The company’s Battery Energy Storage System facility at Rohini is ensuring continuous and reliable power supply to key customers during any emergency, it said.

The company is currently sourcing nearly 1,115 MW of green power, including around 400 MW of solar energy. It has planned procurement of up to 550 MW through short-term bilateral arrangements to manage peak summer demand, it added.