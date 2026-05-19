US nuclear delegation meets NTPC executives for opportunities in the sector

As part of the ongoing United States Nuclear Executive Mission to India, the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) and the Nuclear Energy Institute (NEI) engaged in discussions with NTPC Limited, India’s largest power generation company, on Tuesday to discuss opportunities in the civil nuclear sector following the SHANTI Act reforms.

The visiting nuclear executive delegation met K Shanmugha Sundaram, director (Projects), NTPC, along with senior leadership from NTPC-Parmanu Urja Nigam Limited (NPUNL).

“Discussions covered India’s long-term nuclear energy roadmap, opportunities for technology partnerships, and the important role international collaboration can play in supporting reliable and secure energy growth in India,” USISPF said in a social media post.

The 20-member US nuclear delegation is visiting New Delhi and Mumbai from May 18 to 21. The team will meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, officials from the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited, and leaders from private sector companies.

On Day 1 of the visit, Power Minister Manohar Lal and Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Minister of State in the DAE Jitendra Singh met representatives of USISPF and NEI.