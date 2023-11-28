Sensex (0.31%)
66174.20 + 204.16
Nifty (0.48%)
19889.70 + 95.00
Nifty Midcap (0.54%)
42278.00 + 227.55
Nifty Smallcap (-0.25%)
6420.10 -15.95
Nifty Bank (0.26%)
43880.95 + 111.85
Heatmap

India's pharma business can reach $130 bn by 2030: Industry experts

Veeramani said the Indian pharmaceutical industry is on a compelling growth trajectory, evidenced by an 8% year-to-date increase in exports and a remarkable 29% surge in Oct alone

pharma, pharma firm, medicines

Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India Noida
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2023 | 9:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's pharmaceutical business may exceed USD 130 billion by 2030, supported by expanding market opportunities and heightened demand in the overseas markets, industry experts said on Tuesday.
The business stood at over USD 50 billion for the 2022-23 fiscal, they noted.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Chairman of PharmExcil (Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India) Veeramani S V said the Indian pharmaceutical industry is on a compelling growth trajectory, evidenced by an 8 per cent year-to-date increase in exports and a remarkable 29 per cent surge in October alone.
"This growth is propelled by expanding market opportunities, heightened demand in the USA, and critical shortages of medicines in the US and Europe. Despite challenges in CIS countries, the global reception of Indian pharmaceuticals remains positive," he said.
Veeramani noted that the domestic market has exhibited impressive growth, exceeding 10 per cent. "Driven by this momentum, I am confident in reaching the 130 billion mark by 2030," he said.
The figures were shared at the inauguration of the 16th edition of CPHI & PMEC India Expo -- a preeminent pharmaceutical B2B event -- held at the India Expo Mart and Centre in Greater Noida.
Event organisers Informa Markets said this edition -- their largest ever -- has brought together over 50,000 visitors from across the globe, with more than 1,500 exhibitors showcasing over 10,000 products and representation from over 80 countries.
Director General of Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI) Anil Matai anticipates a trajectory of sustained growth.
However, achieving this necessitates regulatory reforms to foster industry growth, address patient needs, and promote disruptive innovation, as we learned from the pandemic, he noted.
Executive Director of Bulk Drug Manufacturing Association (BDMA) Eshwar Reddy said the 2023 CPHI Pharma Index, score of 7.187 underscores the industry's drive for innovation and self-sufficiency, positioning these events as crucial platforms to showcase advancements, foster collaborations, and drive growth.
Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director of Informa Markets in India, said India's pharmaceutical prowess, contributing a formidable 20 per cent to global exports, achieved a remarkable USD 25.3 billion (Rs 2.1 lakh crores) in the 20222023 fiscal year.

Also Read

Sun Pharma Q1 net profit drops 2% YoY, Revenue up 11%; US sales at $471 mn

Sun Pharma Q1 profit may be weighed by weak US generic sales and Taro nos

Pharma industry needs to focus on innovative products, says Mandaviya

Strong profit growth keeps brokerages positive on Torrent Pharma

Contaminated drugs: USFDA uncovers failures in India's pharma factories

Meta, Karnataka government collaborate for online safety training

India's pharma exports likely to touch $28 billion in FY24: Pharmexcil

Govt asks coal block owners to take necessary steps to operationalise mines

Irdai sets up 11-member taskforce to examine the impact of DPDP Act

Govt to launch first-ever auction of critical mineral blocks on Wednesday

"Robust R&D investments from both domestic and international players drive innovation, a pivotal force propelling market expansion," he said.
Among notable exhibitors in the industry event include Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, Biocon Ltd, Glenmark Lifesciences Ltd, Piramal Pharma Solutions, Hetero Labs Limited, ACG, IMA Industria Macchine Automatiche SPA, Fette Compacting Machinery India Pvt Ltd, Supriya Lifescience Ltd and Ace Technologies & Packaging Systems Pvt Ltd.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pharma industry Pharmaceutical Pharma sector

First Published: Nov 28 2023 | 9:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTelangana Assembly Polls 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly Polls LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon