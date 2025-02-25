Tuesday, February 25, 2025 | 05:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India's qcom may struggle to maintain current growth: Blume Ventures

India's qcom may struggle to maintain current growth: Blume Ventures

These companies deliver groceries to electronics within minutes and their market share has grown to $7.1 billion in fiscal year 2025 from just $300 million in 2022

Online shopping

Additionally, the expanding sector will likely start to affect the local grocery ecosystem and attract regulatory measures to check its growth, the report said. | Representational Image

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 4:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's booming quick-commerce sector may struggle to maintain its current pace of growth as expansion beyond major cities remains limited and competition from larger e-commerce players intensifies, according to a report by Blume Ventures.

These companies deliver groceries to electronics within minutes and their market share has grown to $7.1 billion in fiscal year 2025 from just $300 million in 2022, the venture capital firm's Indus Valley 2025 report said.  ALSO READ: Inside India's quick commerce boom: Earnings, growth & gig workforce trends

India's "fastest growing industry segment ever", dominated by the likes of Zomato-owned Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy Instamart, logged a 24-fold increase in gross order value (GOV) in the same period, it said.

 

However, the segment will soon see its monthly transacting user (MTU) growth tapering, much like the country's ride-share, food delivery and e-commerce sectors before, the report warned.

Moreover, the quick-commerce firms face stiff competition from large e-commerce platforms such as Walmart's Flipkart, Amazon and Reliance, who are preparing to launch their own quick-commerce operations.

Also Read

quick commerce, ecommerce, online delivery, quick delivery

Inside India's quick commerce boom: Earnings, growth & gig workforce trends

IFFCO

Iffco warns against unauthorised sale of its products on e-com platforms

direct selling

E-commerce a challenge for direct selling industry's growth: IDSA chief

Premiumshopping bags

Consumer protection: Seller can't charge for bag carrying its name

magicpin

Magicpin's top management delivers food on bikes on New Year's Eve

"… while it is not guaranteed they will be able to counter quick-commerce players, the increased competition will have some impact on the industry profit pool," the report said.

Additionally, the expanding sector will likely start to affect the local grocery ecosystem and attract regulatory measures to check its growth, the report said.

Earlier this month, TVS Capital Funds Chairman Gopal Srinivasan in an interview to Reuters said that India's quick-commerce frenzy is a "passing fad" and unsustainable in the long run.

Blume Ventures was one of the earliest backers of crisis-laden quick-commerce firm Dunzo, which is reportedly on the brink of shutdown after a spate of layoffs, founder exits and unpaid vendor dues.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)

CII announces plan to make India global logistics hub, generate employment

steel, steel exports

Govt likely to extend import restrictions on steelmaking raw material

R&D, Research and development

India's CRDMO sector looks to expand, looks to touch $25 bn by 2035: Report

Housing, China's housing

Housing prices rise 10% in Oct-Dec in 8 cities, Delhi-NCR tops list: Report

pharma, pharma firm, medicines

Regulatory standards must be stronger for quality medicines: Health secy

Topics : E-commerce sellers Blume Ventures e-commerce companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 4:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayAUS vs SA Live ScoreStock Market Holiday on ShivratriHP Telecom India IPO AllotmentPM Kisan ekycCBSE 10th Social Science paper analysis 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon