Friday, July 25, 2025 | 12:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India-UK trade deal: Double contribution pact to smoothen ops for IT cos

India-UK trade deal: Double contribution pact to smoothen ops for IT cos

So far, Indian professionals working for a limited period in UK contributed to the country's social security funds, but they would not get benefits as they would return once the project is completed

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Chequers near Aylesbury

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Chequers near Aylesbury, England, Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Photo: Reuters

Avik Das Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 12:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India and the UK have secured an agreement on the Double Contribution Convention alongside the free trade agreement, which many believe will help smooth the operations of Indian information technology (IT) services companies.
 
“It will exempt Indian workers and their employers from social security contributions in the UK for up to three years, significantly improving take-home pay and reducing costs for Indian companies,” the government said on Thursday.
 
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said in a post: “The three-year exemption from social security contributions in the UK as part of the Double Contribution Convention is a significant breakthrough for Indian workers and their employers”. The Indian IT services industry has a huge presence in the UK. The region is the second-largest in terms of revenue, along with Europe. Indian IT services players also send thousands of skilled Indian employees on projects to the UK.  
   
So far, Indian professionals working for a limited period in the UK contributed to the country’s social security funds, but they would not get benefits as they would return once the project is completed.
 
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest IT services player, has roughly 24,000 employees in the UK. However, of these, how many are from India and on temporary work could not be ascertained. According to industry experts, about 11,000 Indian employees could be sent onsite.
 

More From This Section

Weight loss drugs, Wegovy, Ozempic, Zepbound, and Mounjaro

CDMOs gear up for peptide boom amid rising demand for weight-loss drugs

FMCG SHOP, GST

Consumer goods companies bank on festivals for urban demand revivalpremium

Amit Shah, Home Minister

New national cooperative policy aims to cover 500 million people

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

FM Sitharaman flays tax officials, says OGE issuance delays 'unpardonable'

Telecom

₹1 trn annual investment, 1 mn new jobs: Govt sets telecom goal for 2030

Topics : Narendra Modi India UK British Prime Minister Indian IT firms Indian IT Sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 12:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDr Reddys Laboratories Q1 ResultBrigade Hotel Ventures IPOParliament Monsoon Session LIVESavy Infra IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon