Govt proposes to double investment in telecom sector to ₹1 trn by 2030

The government aims to double annual investment in the telecommunications sector to Rs 1 trillion, increase the export of telecom products and services, as well as startups in the sector, and create a million new jobs, according to a draft of the National Telecom Policy (NTP) 2025.
The draft policy, released on Thursday, has sought stakeholder comments within the next 21 days.
Furthermore, the draft NTP proposes that the contribution of the telecommunications sector to the country's gross domestic product should double within the next five years. Apart from creating one million new jobs in the telecommunications sector, the draft NTP has proposed re-skilling or up-skilling an equal number of people to meet the future demand for the industry.
The fiberisation of towers, currently at around 46 per cent, should also be increased to 80 per cent, while at least 90 per cent of the country's population should be covered by 5G, according to the draft's goals for 2030.
Under its mission of providing universal and meaningful connectivity to all, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has also proposed connecting all government institutions at the village level, while enabling the proliferation of fixed-line broadband to 10 crore households across the country.
To expand the telecommunications network in rural areas, the NTP proposes initiating schemes under the Digital Bharat Nidhi, as well as offering incentives to companies to promote the proliferation of fixed-line broadband in rural areas. Smaller internet service providers, which provide last-mile connectivity, should also be incentivised, the NTP has proposed.
The NTP has also proposed establishing a light-touch regulatory framework for the authorisation of submarine cable infrastructure.
To promote the domestic manufacturing of telecom equipment in the country, the NTP has proposed setting up Telecom Manufacturing Zones with “integrated infrastructure for enabling telecom and network equipment design and manufacturing ecosystems,” as well as facilitating the “establishment of end-to-end supply chains for manufacturing telecom and network products.”
A network of 30 advanced research laboratories across top academic institutions and the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) is also proposed to be established to develop an industry-ready talent pool and drive cutting-edge research, according to the draft of the NTP.
To enhance security measures and protect India’s telecom networks against emerging threats, the NTP has proposed that telecom infrastructure be developed to be secure against both quantum and classical computers and can interoperate with existing communications protocols and telecom networks.
India’s telecom networks should promote endpoint security for telecom network devices by deploying an indigenous endpoint detection and response solution, the NTP has proposed.
Furthermore, to enforce cybersecurity, frameworks based on the adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, such as AI Incident Reporting, are proposed for use in telecom services and networks.