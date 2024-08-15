Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Industry / News / Indian carriers' July on-time performance lowest in six months, shows data

Indian carriers' July on-time performance lowest in six months, shows data

Flight disruptions in July were caused by a faulty update from the cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike that led to an outage of Microsoft apps and services, heavy rains in Mumbai and Delhi

civil aviation

Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2024 | 5:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The average daily on-time performance (OTP) of all major carriers in July was the lowest in the last six months, according to data from the Ministry of Civil Aviation reviewed by Business Standard.

Flight disruptions in July were caused by a faulty update from the cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike that led to an outage of Microsoft apps and services, heavy rains in Mumbai and Delhi, and the sudden shift of flights from Terminal 1 to the other two terminals after the roof collapse at the former. These factors resulted in airlines recording their worst punctuality in July since January this year.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Airline executives stated that while the collapse at Terminal 1 occurred on June 28, the sudden shift of flights to the other terminals induced significant delays, and the effect lingered for many days.

In July, SpiceJet's OTP at 43.49 per cent was the worst among all the major carriers. Air India's OTP in July stood at 59.24 per cent, the second worst among all major carriers. IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet, Vistara, AIX Connect, and Akasa Air did not immediately respond to Business Standard's requests for statements on this matter.


Average daily on-time performance (in %)

  IndiGo Air India SpiceJet Vistara AIX Connect Akasa Air
Feb 75.08 60.19 67.76 68.67 75.77 74.27
March 82.03 77.56 68.58 77.60 85.07 85.21
April 78.76 78.85 70.84 78.17 82.18 89.59
May 75.72 73.31 67.01 82.15 76.03 86.43
June 77.17 67.82 55.37 78.53 80.43 80.46
July 64.43 59.24 43.49 64.67 73.27 65.55

Source: Ministry of Civil Aviation

Also Read

Parliament

Lok Sabha passes Bhartiya Vayuyan Vidheyak Bill to replace Aircraft Act

Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Kinjarap, Rammohan

Aircraft MRO industry to reach $4 bn in seven years: Aviation min tells LS

Screengrab from a video of the incident in which IndiGo and Air India planes are on the same runway at Mumbai airport

Aviation minister promises probe into allegations of abrupt air fare hike

Drone

16,000 remote pilot certificates issued for operating drones in India: Govt

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu inspects the Delhi airport where a portion of the roof of Terminal-1 collapsed amid heavy rainfall, in New Delhi on Friday | Photo: PTI

Delhi Airport T1 roof collapse disrupts 22k passengers, shift to T2 and T3

Topics : Civil Aviation Ministry Indian carriers aviation SpiceJet

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 15 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todaySaraswati Saree Depot IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon