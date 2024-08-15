Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Industry / News / Edible oil imports dip marginally by 1.6% in first 9 months of FY24: SEA

Edible oil imports dip marginally by 1.6% in first 9 months of FY24: SEA

India's edible oil imports declined marginally by 1.6 per cent to 119.35 lakh tonnes in the first nine months of 2023-24 marketing year ending October, according to industry body SEA.

edible oil

More than 50 per cent of India's cooking oils demand is met through imports.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2024 | 4:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's edible oil imports declined marginally by 1.6 per cent to 11.935 million tonnes in the first nine months of 2023-24 marketing year ending October, according to industry body SEA.
Imports of cooking oils stood at 1,19,35,227 tonnes during November 2023-July 2024 period as against 1,21,22,711 tonnes in the corresponding period of 2022-23 marketing year.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Oil marketing year runs from November to October. More than 50 per cent of India's cooking oils demand is met through imports.
Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) data showed that imports of non-edible oils, however, increased to 1,88,955 tonnes from 1,32,242 tonnes.
The total import of vegetable oils (edible and non-edible oils) during the first nine months of the current oil year stood at 121.24 lakh tonnes, down 1 per cent compared to 122.55 lakh tonnes in the year-ago period.
In the first nine months of the 2023-24 oil year (November 2023-July 2024), India imported 15,18,671 tonnes of refined edible oil, a 7 per cent decrease from the 16,40,960 tonnes imported during the same period of preceding oil year. Imports of crude edible oils fell 1 per cent to 1,04,16,556 tonnes from 1,04,81,751 tonnes.

More From This Section

artificial intelligence machine learning

AI will overhaul CX, downsize teams, believe 89% industry leaders: Report

housing, housing finance

Nearly 2,000 housing projects stalled across 42 cities: PropEquity

mining

Retrospective taxes set to cost mining industry Rs 1.5 trillion in arrears

Premiummining minerals mines

SC ruling brings cheer to states while mining companies count losses

exports, wto

India's exports fall 1.48% in July, trade deficit widens to $23.5 billion

During the first nine months of the 2023-24 oil year, the total palm oil imports decreased by 4 per cent to 68,45,097 tonnes, compared to 71,17,834 tonnes in the year-ago period. In contrast, soft oil imports increased to 50,90,131 tonnes from 50,04,877 tonnes.
Indonesia and Malaysia are the primary suppliers of RBD Palmolein and crude palm oil (CPO) to India. Crude soyabean degummed oil is primarily imported from Argentina and Brazil while crude sunflower oil from Russia, Romania, Ukraine and Argentina.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Edible Oil

Vegetable oil imports up 18% at 1.55 million tonnes in June: SEA data

PremiumAngshu Mallick, CEO & MD, Adani Wilmar

Adani Wilmar eyes high-end clients as it looks to increase premium play

Edible Oil

Vegetable oil imports dwindle 13% in Feb to 975,000 tonnes, says SEA

Premiumpulses

Will legalising MSP reduce import Bill of edible oils and pulses?

Premiumedible oil

Finding the right policy for edible oil

Topics : Edible oil market edible oil Edible oil prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 15 2024 | 4:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todaySaraswati Saree Depot IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon