close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

Airlines to operate 8.16% more flights this winter, shows DGCA data

Akasa Air, which recently reduced flights due to the exodus of 43 pilots, is slated to operate 64.9 per cent more flights

flight plane

Deepak Patel New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 10:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Indian carriers are set to operate 23,732 domestic flights a week during this year's winter season, marking an 8.16 per cent increase year-on-year (Y-o-Y), according to data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday. In the aviation sector, the winter season commences on the last Sunday of October and concludes on the last Saturday of March.
 
Akasa Air, which recently reduced flights due to the exodus of 43 pilots, is slated to operate 64.9 per cent more flights this winter season compared to the previous year. On the other hand, SpiceJet, which has grappled with a cash crunch over the past several quarters, is scheduled to operate 33.23 per cent fewer flights this winter season Y-o-Y. According to the DGCA, Indian carriers will be conducting flights from 118 airports in this year’s winter season.

Chart

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

33 pilots, 97 cabin-crew members found drunk on duty in H1 of 2023: DGCA

Five accidents in six months: DGCA grounds flight training at Redbird

Go First likely to resume flights on May 24 with fewer aircraft: Report

Resignations have no impact on expansion, more pilots joining: Akasa CEO

Tata Group-owned Air India to hire over 1,000 pilots, to expand its fleet

Social media giants step up vigil ahead of election season in India

Data science education mkt to rise 58% to $1.4 billion by 2028: Report

As competition intensifies, UB attempts market expansion in premium segment

Govt may space out stake sale in Hindustan Zinc for 'best possible options'

Voltas working to transform into a full-fledged home appliance maker

Topics : Indian carriers Aviation domestic flights Pilots DGCA

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 10:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon