Airlines to operate 8.16% more flights this winter, shows DGCA data

Indian carriers are set to operate 23,732 domestic flights a week during this year's winter season, marking an 8.16 per cent increase year-on-year (Y-o-Y), according to data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday. In the aviation sector, the winter season commences on the last Sunday of October and concludes on the last Saturday of March.







Akasa Air, which recently reduced flights due to the exodus of 43 pilots, is slated to operate 64.9 per cent more flights this winter season compared to the previous year. On the other hand, SpiceJet, which has grappled with a cash crunch over the past several quarters, is scheduled to operate 33.23 per cent fewer flights this winter season Y-o-Y. According to the DGCA, Indian carriers will be conducting flights from 118 airports in this year’s winter season.