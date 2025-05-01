Thursday, May 01, 2025 | 05:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / 30% of Indian employees stressed, 50% wanting to switch jobs, shows report

The report also adds that nearly 49 per cent are actively looking for a new job, indicating dissatisfaction among most employees

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 5:10 PM IST

Around 30 per cent of Indian employees feel daily stress, while nearly 50 per cent want to switch jobs, according to Gallup’s 2025 report.
 
The ‘State of the Global Workplace 2025’ report also indicates that the Employees in the South Asian countries – India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal are experiencing daily anger and stress at a higher percentage when compared to other regions like the United States, Europe, Canada, and Sub-Saharan Africa.
 
The report sheds insights on how employees across the globe feel about their work and lives. It finds that employees, especially managers, are experiencing disconnect from their work. The global percentage of engaged employees fell from 23 per cent to 21 per cent in 2024, the report showed. Even though the decline is not significant, it is estimated to have cost the global economy $438 billion in terms of lost productivity.
   
It is worth noting that the employee engagement in India stood at 30 per cent, higher than the global engagement rate. The employee engagement in India has seen a decline of three points since last year. 

What is employee engagement?

Employee engagement is defined as the involvement and enthusiasm of employees in their work and workplace. It helps in measuring and managing the employees’ views on key elements of the workplace. The report suggests that employees can become more engaged when their basic needs are met and the organisation allows them an opportunity to contribute. 
 

Condition of Indian employees

The report suggests that Indian employees are experiencing anger at a higher percentage when compared with other countries. Currently, in India, 34 per cent of employees claimed that they are experiencing daily anger, which is much higher than in China (18 per cent), Finland (6 per cent). It is worth noting that Finland is the world’s happiest country.
 
The report also adds that nearly 49 per cent are actively looking for a new job, indicating dissatisfaction among most employees.

First Published: May 01 2025 | 4:53 PM IST

