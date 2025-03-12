Wednesday, March 12, 2025 | 03:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Over 50% employees experience burnout due to poor work-life balance: Survey

Over 50% employees experience burnout due to poor work-life balance: Survey

As employees navigate the challenges of a post-pandemic world, the survey reveals that 52 per cent of employees experience burnout due to poor work-life balance, Vertex Group said

The survey also revealed that over 23 per cent of employees work beyond the regular working hours. | Representative Image: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 3:43 PM IST

About 52 per cent of employees experience burnout due to poor work-life balance, showed a survey conducted in five states in India by New York-based business process management player Vertex Group.

The insights uncover what workers desire from their workspace, highlighting a growing demand for flexible working hours and a healthier balance between personal and professional duties, it said.

The survey gathered insights from over 1,500 working individuals across five states: Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Punjab, and Andhra Pradesh.

 

"Work-life balance is the need of the hour, especially in the IT sector. Organizations must adapt to employees' expectations and refrain from overloading them with work on weekends.

"Weekends should be a time for individuals to rejuvenate and recharge for the upcoming week. Unless it is extremely urgent, employees should not be assigned work during this time," Gagan Arora, Founder of Vertex Group, said in the statement.

The survey also revealed that over 23 per cent of employees work beyond the regular working hours.

It said, the mental well-being of employees is crucial for the organisation's growth and the recent untimely passing of several business leaders and employees due to work-related stress highlights the urgent need to prioritise health in high-stress occupations.

The survey also uncovered a striking finding that over 20 per cent of employees are productive for merely 2.5 to 3.5 hours during an 89-hour shift.

This indicates that extending work hours can significantly undermine employee productivity and creativity.

"In this tech-oriented era, humans are turning into robots due to poor work-life balance and eventually lose their lives as the battery of their brains drains out. It is crucial to address this issue and harness technology to enhance skills and productivity instead of extending work hours beyond the office," Gagan further added.

Vertex Group operates in seven countries, including the US, UK, India, Philippines, Nepal, UAE, and Nigeria, employing over 800 individuals.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : work-life balance Work-life harmony workplace

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 3:42 PM IST

