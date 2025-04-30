Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 12:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Majority of Indian employees considering changing employer in 2025: Aon

Majority of Indian employees considering changing employer in 2025: Aon

Aon's 2025 Employee Sentiment Study also found that only 7% of employees in India feel undervalued, compared to 13% globally

Stress, Depress, Sadness, Employee

The global study surveyed more than 9,000 employees across 23 countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, China, India, and Australia (Photo: Shutterstock)

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A majority—82 per cent—of surveyed employees in India are either in the process of changing employers or may seek new opportunities in the next 12 months, compared to 60 per cent globally, according to a recent survey by Aon, the global professional services firm.
 
Aon’s 2025 Employee Sentiment Study also found that only 7 per cent of employees in India feel undervalued, compared to 13 per cent globally.
 
Nitin Sethi, head of talent solutions for India at Aon, said, “Until recently, very few companies considered how benefits, wellness and healthcare programmes could shape their employer brand and employee value proposition. Post-Covid, we are seeing changes as employees increasingly value these programmes, and companies are more actively branding and communicating their availability to current and future employees. A multigenerational workforce is accelerating this change, while advanced technology is making it easier to implement these programmes. In the next decade, companies that excel in benefits, health and wellness will have a significant opportunity to position themselves as best-in-class employers.”
   
The global study surveyed more than 9,000 employees across 23 countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, China, India, and Australia. It found that a large share of Indian workers are actively considering changing employers.
 
Medical coverage emerged as one of the most valued benefits across all generations among Indian respondents, with Generation X and Generation Y rating it higher than Generation Z. Generation Z placed greater value on work-life balance.

Also Read

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Indian startups respond to Piyush Goyal's ecosystem comment

Zomato

Food delivery platform Zomato lays off nearly 600 customer support staff

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

Bengal govt gives nod for ad hoc bonus of Rs 6,800 for section of employees

Salary

60% of Indian employers plan to use AI for salary benchmarking, rewards: EY

Indian Oil

Indian Oil ties up with Novac Technology Solutions for employee upskilling

 
Additionally, 76 per cent of surveyed employees in India said they would be willing to trade current benefits for improved choices. This indicates the need for businesses to align their total rewards and benefits strategies with the evolving expectations of their workforce.
 
“Employees are increasingly aware of the advantages of medical and life benefits,” said Ashley Dsilva, head of health and wealth solutions and director and principal officer for India at Aon. “The importance of retirement and financial planning among the young workforce is surprising. This shift may be due to a better understanding of the impact of inflation on daily living, especially since entry-level wages have stagnated in many sectors.”
 
Younger employees have also taken on increased debt, with a substantial number securing personal loans before the age of 30. According to Dsilva, employers have a clear opportunity to underscore the value of benefits and emphasise financial wellbeing in their offerings, thereby enhancing employee engagement through innovative communication methods.
 
The study further found that 10 per cent of surveyed employees in India had no confidence that their employer is investing in skills development and training to prepare them for the future of work. At the same time, Indian employees demonstrated stronger commitment to developing artificial intelligence (AI) skills, with 43 per cent expressing motivation to learn new skills to remain relevant, compared to 35 per cent globally.
 

More From This Section

Elon Musk, starlink

Starlink eyes multiple Indian partners to fast-track local satcom launch

steel, steel industry

ArcelorMittal warns of trade disruption despite strong quarterly profit

Premiumquick commerce, ecommerce, online delivery, quick delivery

Delivery-based trades moderate in April after hitting eight-year high

PremiumGig worker swiggy online delivery food

Delivery riders sweat through the gap between corporate hype and reality

Premiumtelecom

Telcos fight Noida international airport's indoor telecom infra plan

Topics : employee jobs and employees Indian Employees Jobs in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 12:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOBank HolidayGold-Silver Price TodayMeta AI AppMarket HolidayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon