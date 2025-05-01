Thursday, May 01, 2025 | 02:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Housing units delivery across Delhi-NCR down 8% in FY25: PropEquity

Housing units delivery across Delhi-NCR down 8% in FY25: PropEquity

Real estate data analytic firm PropEquity data showed that the number of homes delivered in 9 major cities has risen 33 per cent to 4,06,889 units in 2024-25

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

The most number of homes were delivered in Pune at 81,563 units during the 2024-25 fiscal

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 2:26 PM IST

Delhi-NCR has witnessed an 8 per cent decline in total residential units delivered during the last financial year to 48,388 units, according to PropEquity.

The number of homes delivered in Delhi-NCR during the 2023-24 fiscal stood at 44,423 units.

Real estate data analytic firm PropEquity data showed that the number of homes delivered in 9 major cities has risen 33 per cent to 4,06,889 units in 2024-25 as against 3,06,600 units in the preceding year.

The data represents apartments, row houses, and villas whose occupancy certificates have been received.

The top 9 cities are Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Pune.

 

The most number of homes were delivered in Pune at 81,563 units during the 2024-25 fiscal, an increase of 41 per cent Year-on-Year (Y-O-Y).

Pune was followed by 77,017 units in Thane (39 per cent Y-O-Y growth), 57,304 units in Hyderabad (61 per cent Y-O-Y growth), 46,103 units in Bengaluru (26 per cent Y-O-Y growth), 44,423 units in Delhi-NCR (8 per cent Y-O-Y decline), 41,999 units in Mumbai (22 per cent Y-O-Y growth), 21,112 units in Navi Mumbai (37 per cent Y-O-Y growth), 19,650 units in Chennai (49 per cent Y-O-Y growth) and 17,718 units in Kolkata (88 per cent Y-O-Y growth).

Samir Jasuja, Founder and CEO of PropEquity noted that new real estate law RERA has played a major role in developers adhering to project delivery timelines.

"The positive market sentiments over the past couple of years have ensured strong cash flows and faster project executions. As reputed and branded developers increase their market share, this trend in the delivery of homes is expected to continue," he added.

Commenting on the report, Angad Bedi, CMD of realty firm BCD Group, said this growth highlights developers' commitment to timely delivery and quality construction.

Kirthi Chilukuri, Founder & Managing Director of Stonecraft Group, said, "The vigorous delivery of 4 lakh homes across the country's key metropolises indicates the strength and confidence in the domestic real estate sector."  Vijay Harsh Jha, founder and CEO of brokerage firm VS Realtors, said, "Delhi-NCR, despite seeing some decline in FY25, saw a good number of homes being delivered.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Real Estate housing sector Housing demand

First Published: May 01 2025 | 2:26 PM IST

