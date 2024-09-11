Indian pharmaceutical market registers over 6% growth in August 2024

Despite a negative unit growth of -1.7 per cent, the Indian pharmaceutical market (IPM) grew by 6.3 per cent in August, with major therapies showing positive value growth, according to a market research report.

Among them, cardiac, antimalarial, and gastrointestinal therapies saw nearly double-digit value growth of 9.7 per cent, 9.7 per cent, and 8.7 per cent, respectively, driving the overall IPM growth, the report by market research firm Pharmarack said.

Sheetal Sapale, vice-president (commercial) at Pharmarack said that new introductions and price growth have driven the market growth for the month.