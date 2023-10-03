Indian Rlys' new time table highlights 64 Vande Bharat, 70 train services

The railway ministry on Tuesday released its new time table of trains effective from October 1. The highlights of the new time table are the induction of 64 Vande Bharat trains along with 70 other train services.

"The new time table is designed to enhance connectivity between various cities and reduce travel time. Passengers are advised to check the departure and arrival timings as per the new timetable, the railway ministry said while issuing the new all-India railway time table known as 'Trains at a Glance (TAG)'.

The new time table has included 64 services of Vande Bharat trains and 70 other train services to offer passengers a comfortable and efficient travel experience," the ministry added.

Besides, 90 train services have been extended to other destinations and the frequency of 12 train services has been enhanced. The speed of 22 trains has been increased by converting them into the 'superfast' category of trains.

One of the prominent trains, Agartala-Anand Vihar Rajdhani has been diverted via Malda and Bhagalpur, the Indian Railway said.

The new time table, available on the official website of the railway ministry, also reflects the revised schedules of some train services in South Eastern Railway.

Also Read Nine new Vande Bharat trains to be launched soon; check the routes here First batch of Vande Bharat sleeper trains to be out by March next year Maharashtra's 3rd Vande Bharat Express to now halt at four stations Full trial run for Odisha's second Vande Bharat Express underway Kerala to conduct trial run for its first Vande Bharata Express today Maha clears amendment to enable eviction from to-be-redeveloped buildings Breath analyser tests: DGCA may ask pilots not to use perfume, mouthwash Sports tourism market improves strike rate ahead of Cricket World Cup Govt invites France's TotalEnergies to bid for oil exploration rights Railways moving towards 100% electrification in few months: PM Modi