close
Sensex (-0.48%)
65512.10 -316.31
Nifty (-0.56%)
19528.75 -109.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.68%)
5923.15 + 39.85
Nifty Midcap (0.18%)
40608.85 + 71.80
Nifty Bank (-0.42%)
44399.05 -185.50
Heatmap

Indian Rlys' new time table highlights 64 Vande Bharat, 70 train services

The new time table has included 64 services of Vande Bharat trains and 70 other train services to offer passengers a comfortable and efficient travel experience," the ministry added

Indian Railways, solar energy, COP27

One of the prominent trains, Agartala-Anand Vihar Rajdhani has been diverted via Malda and Bhagalpur, the Indian Railway said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 3 2023 | 9:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The railway ministry on Tuesday released its new time table of trains effective from October 1. The highlights of the new time table are the induction of 64 Vande Bharat trains along with 70 other train services.
"The new time table is designed to enhance connectivity between various cities and reduce travel time. Passengers are advised to check the departure and arrival timings as per the new timetable, the railway ministry said while issuing the new all-India railway time table known as 'Trains at a Glance (TAG)'.
The new time table has included 64 services of Vande Bharat trains and 70 other train services to offer passengers a comfortable and efficient travel experience," the ministry added.
Besides, 90 train services have been extended to other destinations and the frequency of 12 train services has been enhanced. The speed of 22 trains has been increased by converting them into the 'superfast' category of trains.
One of the prominent trains, Agartala-Anand Vihar Rajdhani has been diverted via Malda and Bhagalpur, the Indian Railway said.
The new time table, available on the official website of the railway ministry, also reflects the revised schedules of some train services in South Eastern Railway.

Also Read

Nine new Vande Bharat trains to be launched soon; check the routes here

First batch of Vande Bharat sleeper trains to be out by March next year

Maharashtra's 3rd Vande Bharat Express to now halt at four stations

Full trial run for Odisha's second Vande Bharat Express underway

Kerala to conduct trial run for its first Vande Bharata Express today

Maha clears amendment to enable eviction from to-be-redeveloped buildings

Breath analyser tests: DGCA may ask pilots not to use perfume, mouthwash

Sports tourism market improves strike rate ahead of Cricket World Cup

Govt invites France's TotalEnergies to bid for oil exploration rights

Railways moving towards 100% electrification in few months: PM Modi

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indian Railways Vande bharat Vande Bharat Express

First Published: Oct 3 2023 | 9:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayOPPO Find N3 FlipLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesAAP Releases 2nd List of CandidatesIndia GDP GrowthAsian Games 2023 October 03 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallyEarthquake in Delhi-NCR

Companies News

RSOLEC to invest $300 million into solar manufacturing venture in IndiaJSW Infrastructure has huge potential to grow its business: Sajjan Jindal

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 October 03 schedule: India event timings, streamingICC World Cup 2023: List of commentators announced-Shastri, Ponting & more

India News

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR; 6.2 magnitude recorded in NepalIRCTC launches 4 days/3 nights Chennai-Shirdi package for devotees

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon