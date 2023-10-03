Indian Rlys' new time table highlights 64 Vande Bharat, 70 train services

The railway ministry on Tuesday released its new time table of trains effective from October 1. The highlights of the new time table are the induction of 64 Vande Bharat trains along with 70 other train services.
"The new time table is designed to enhance connectivity between various cities and reduce travel time. Passengers are advised to check the departure and arrival timings as per the new timetable, the railway ministry said while issuing the new all-India railway time table known as 'Trains at a Glance (TAG)'.
The new time table has included 64 services of Vande Bharat trains and 70 other train services to offer passengers a comfortable and efficient travel experience," the ministry added.
Besides, 90 train services have been extended to other destinations and the frequency of 12 train services has been enhanced. The speed of 22 trains has been increased by converting them into the 'superfast' category of trains.
One of the prominent trains, Agartala-Anand Vihar Rajdhani has been diverted via Malda and Bhagalpur, the Indian Railway said.
The new time table, available on the official website of the railway ministry, also reflects the revised schedules of some train services in South Eastern Railway.
