Friday, July 25, 2025 | 09:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Indian vegetable oil body demands review of Nepal imports, packaging rules

Indian vegetable oil body demands review of Nepal imports, packaging rules

IVPA also urged the government to reintroduce standard packaging sizes for edible oils, saying the current variety of pack options creates consumer confusion over pricing

Vegetable oil, oil imports tax

"This not only undercuts domestic processors and refiners but also suppresses farmgate prices for oilseeds and contributes to underutilisation of processing capacities," IVPA said in a statement. (Representative Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 9:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Vegetable Oil Producers Association (IVPA) on Friday called on the government to review duty-free imports of refined oils from Nepal and reinstate standardised packaging for edible oils, saying current policies hurt domestic processors. 
The demands came at the end of a two-day global roundtable marking IVPA's 50th anniversary, where the industry body highlighted concerns over Nepal's exports flooding northern and northeastern Indian markets. 
"This not only undercuts domestic processors and refiners but also suppresses farmgate prices for oilseeds and contributes to underutilisation of processing capacities," IVPA said in a statement. 
The association proposed channelling zero-duty imports through government agencies like the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (Nafed) and other state agencies as a potential solution. 
 
IVPA also urged the government to reintroduce standard packaging sizes for edible oils, saying the current variety of pack options creates consumer confusion over pricing. 

Also Read

Vegetable oil, oil imports tax

Govt seeks public input on draft order to regulate vegetable oil industry

Vegetable oil, oil imports tax

India's vegetable oil imports dip 32% in April on lower palm oil demand

Vegetable oil, oil imports tax

India's vegetable oil stocks drop to three-year low on lower palm imports

Vegetable oil, oil imports tax

Govt may raise vegetable oil import taxes again to support local farmers

ENG vs IND 4th Test Day 3 live scorecard

England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 4th Test Day 3: Stokes retired hurt on 66

On market outlook, IVPA said palm oil prices remained consolidated around current levels, with discounts to soybean oil likely to persist. It predicted Indian mustard price rallies would cool as the government releases stocks. 
Globally, sunflower oil prices may ease as Black Sea region crops return to normal levels, the association said.
IVPA President Sudhakar Desai led the event discussions. 
The association emphasised that given increasing global biofuel mandates, India should pursue higher domestic oilseed production through incentivised minimum support prices.

More From This Section

SI director general Asit Saha

Rare earths not rare, their concentration is: GSI chief Asit Sahapremium

Sona BLW (Photo: Motilal Oswal)

Battle for ownership brews at Sona BLW after Sunjay Kapur's death

quick commerce, q-com

Discounts, nudges, and fees: Qcom is quietly making customers to pay morepremium

pharma, drugs, medicine

Govt to closely monitor price hikes of drugs outside essential list

steel, steel industry

The world has too much steel, but no one wants to stop manufacturing it

Topics : vegetable oil import Nepal edible oil

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 9:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOKCET NEET UG Seat AllotmentHDB FinancialSaiyaara Box Office CollectionQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon