International jewellery exhibition generates over Rs 70,000 cr business

The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council on Thursday said it generated business worth over Rs 70,000 crore during the six-day IIJS Premiere 2023, which ended on August 8

People purchasing Gold Jewellery at UTZ Jewellery Shop. Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2023 | 9:47 PM IST
The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council on Thursday said it generated business worth over Rs 70,000 crore during the six-day IIJS Premiere 2023, which ended on August 8.
The 39th edition of India International Jewellery Show (IIJS) Premiere 2023 saw over 50,000 visitors across two venues of Jio World Convention Centre and Bombay Exhibition Centre with 2,100 foreign delegations, Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) said in a statement.
The paperless and fully digital IIJS Premiere had 3,250 stalls and 1,850 exhibitors, across the two venues.
The event witnessed more than 2,100 visitors from over 65 countries, including the US, the UK, the UAE, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Fiji, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Muscat, Italy, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Kuwait, Germany, Turkey, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Sri Lanka.
"IIJS Premiere 2023 is estimated to have seen business worth Rs 70,000 crore being generated for the trade, which is far beyond anyone's wildest dreams. As an exhibition, IIJS has truly come into a league of its own," GJEPC Chairman Vipul Shah said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 10 2023 | 9:47 PM IST

