Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / IRA launches three data benchmarking institutions for Reit investors

IRA launches three data benchmarking institutions for Reit investors

The institutions would serve as a central repository of the Indian Reit sector's data

real estate

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 4:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Real Estate Investment Trusts (Reits) Association (IRA) has launched three data benchmarking institutions (DBIs) for investors.

The DBIs will serve as a central repository of the Indian Reit sector’s standardised and comparable data.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

As part of the initiative, three financial services companies — CAMS, CareEdge, and KFintech — launched their respective platforms, which are set to assist investors in making their Reit investment decisions under the guidance of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

The DBIs are named compareitnow.in by CAMS, ReitsInfraEdge by CareEdge, and KFinsights by KFintech.
 
Ashwani Bhatia, whole-time director at Sebi, stated that this is the first-of-its-kind initiative for a class of capital market instruments, namely Reits, and a significant step forward in empowering investors with critical information needed to make informed decisions when investing in Reits.

In a statement, the IRA said, "The DBIs are yet another reform aimed at improving transparency in the capital market and strengthening investor protection. This initiative will significantly enhance awareness and confidence in the asset class by providing comprehensive data on all Reits in one place.”

More From This Section

chandrayaan 3

Cabinet clears Chandrayaan-4, Venus Orbiter Mission for space exploration

mining

India set to kick off its first offshore mineral auction: Mines Secretary

Diamond

Diamond sector faces severe crisis with factory closures, job losses: GTRI

Gold, Gold jewellery

Opportunities emerging for India's gems & jewellery in Middle East: GJEPC

Jobs, Job creation

Small businesses generate 35 mn job applications till Aug 2024: Report


Additionally, there are four publicly listed Reits in India, viz., Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, and Nexus Select Trust.

The Indian Reits market oversees gross assets under management (AUM) of over Rs 1,40,000 crore. The portfolio managed by these Reits spans approximately 125 million square feet of Grade A office and retail space across the country.

Also Read

real estate

New launches key to achieve sales guidance for real estate players: Antique

ipo market listing share market

Arkade Developers IPO gets subscribed 16.20 times on Day 2 of bidding

Real Estate, office spaces, Commercial Real Estate

Emperium targets Rs 775 cr revenue from Yamunanagar, Gurugram projects

real estate

Eros aims Rs 900 cr revenue from new housing project in Greater Noida West

Sonam Kapoor with in-laws

Sonam Kapoor's father-in-law purchases home in London for Rs 231.47 crore

Topics : Real Estate REIT

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 4:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJ-K elections LIVEUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon