Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Small businesses generate 35 mn job applications till Aug 2024: Report

Small businesses generate 35 mn job applications till Aug 2024: Report

Notably, over 55 per cent of total job applications for SMB roles came from tier-2 and tier-3 cities like Jaipur, Indore, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Kochi, and Bhubaneswar, apna.co said

Jobs, Job creation

As businesses expand in these cities, the talent pool is growing to meet the demand, creating a mutually beneficial ecosystem for both employers and job seekers | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 1:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Small and medium enterprises have generated over 35 million job applications in the first eight months of this year fuelled by rising demand in key sectors such as BFSI, BPO, and hospitality, says a report.
This rise reflects growing demand for key roles such as Sales & Marketing Managers, Accounting Technicians, Telecallers, Back Office Executives, and Business Development Associates, according to jobs and professional networking platform apna.co.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"SMBs and MSMEs employ more than 110 million people and their success is crucial for our nation's journey towards the USD 5 trillion economy goal. As the backbone of our economy, these sectors are set to witness significant growth, with workforce demand expected to rise in tandem," Nirmit Parikh, Founder & CEO, apna.co said.
 
Notably, over 55 per cent of total job applications for SMB roles came from tier-2 and tier-3 cities like Jaipur, Indore, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Kochi, and Bhubaneswar, apna.co said.
As businesses expand in these cities, the talent pool is growing to meet the demand, creating a mutually beneficial ecosystem for both employers and job seekers.
Of the 35 million job applications recorded on the platform, 14 million came from women, marking a significant 30 per cent year-on-year increase, highlighting the rising participation of women in various job roles, from finance and accounts to marketing and graphic design, it added.
apna.co has more than 50 million users in 890+ cities and more than 7,00,000 employers on the platform.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

food inflation

US inflation at turning point, focus should shift to jobs: WH's Brainard

Tata Steel, Tata

UK gets improved terms for 2,500 workers as it recommits to Tata Steel deal

PremiumMore than a decade after the National Policy on Information Technology (NPIT 2012) was introduced, the Union government is readying a new policy with changed goals and benchmarks. The policy is expected to be finalised by the end of this year, accor

IT policy set to roll in by year-end with focus on GCC, jobs, research

The Centre plans to upgrade the nine-year-old National Career Service (NCS) portal to link millions of youths with prospective employers in a bid to prepare a future-ready workforce, two government officials said.

Indian firms face skilling challenges as demand for next-gen tech surges

bjp flag,lok sabha

BJP pledges 500K jobs in its manifesto ahead of J-K Assembly polls

Topics : jobs Businesses BFSI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 1:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJ-K elections LIVEUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon