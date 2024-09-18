Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Opportunities emerging for India's gems & jewellery in Middle East: GJEPC

Opportunities emerging for India's gems & jewellery in Middle East: GJEPC

These markets are relatively under-explored and represent a significant opportunity for Indian exporters, with exports showing significant growth in the first quarter of FY 2024-25

Gold, Gold jewellery

The product profile of Indian jewellery is well-suited to the specific requirements of these markets, contributing to the growth in exports, the statement said | (File photo)

Press Trust of India Dubai
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 2:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Middle East sees emerging opportunities for Indian jewellery exporters with countries like Saudi Arabia and Kuwait showing rising demand for studded gold jewellery, according to the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC).
The recent data has revealed a positive trend showcasing substantial growth in regions beyond the traditional strongholds for India's gems and jewellery, like the US and China, GJEPC has claimed.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
In a statement released here on Tuesday, GJEPC said there are emerging opportunities in the Middle East, with countries like Saudi Arabia (+26.05 per cent) and Kuwait (+87.99 per cent) showing a rising demand for studded gold jewellery.
 
"Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Malaysia, in particular, have witnessed increasing exports due to the growing number of buyers from these countries attending the three India International Jewellery Show (IIJS) events -- Premiere, Signature and Tritiya -- in recent times.
"The product profile of Indian jewellery is well-suited to the specific requirements of these markets, contributing to the growth in exports," the statement said.
These markets are relatively under-explored and represent a significant opportunity for Indian exporters, with exports showing significant growth in the first quarter of FY 2024-25.

More From This Section

Jobs, Job creation

Small businesses generate 35 mn job applications till Aug 2024: Report

Soyabean oil

India's edible oil demand to increase despite hefty import duty hike

Diageo, Beverages, Liquor, Alcohol

Centre's support to help attain $1 bn exports of alcoholic beverages: CIABC

PremiumSalary

IT firms expected to give average salary hikes of 5-8.5% in FY25: Experts

H D Kumaraswamy, Kumaraswamy

India in talks to tackle rising steel imports: Steel minister Kumaraswamy

"As we venture into new territories, the labour-intensive nature of studded jewellery production has played a crucial role in meeting the sophisticated demands of a discerning global clientele," Vipul Shah, Chairman, GJEPC, said in the statement.
According to him, this not only enhances India's export capabilities but also elevates the reputation of Indian jewellery craftsmanship in international markets.
GJEPC said it has been working closely with the Inidan government on foreign trade policy, like the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA), and has been actively working to penetrate new markets through targeted initiatives.
The exports of plain gold jewellery have seen an impressive year-on-year increase from April to July 2024 in new, promising markets such as Malaysia (+35.77 per cent), Australia (+75.86 per cent), Canada (+30.65 per cent), France (+102.89 per cent) and Oman (+207.46 per cent).
Konal Doshi, Partner at Modern Impex, an award-winning exporter of plain gold jewellery with presence in new markets such as Malaysia, Australia, Canada, France and Oman, said, "In the Middle East, too, we are seeing a significant increase in direct purchases from India, compared to the previous preference for Dubai due to its easier business environment."

"However, with the India-UAE CEPA, Indian goods are now more cost-effective as they can be imported duty-free in their country," he said, adding that the recent move of the Indian government to reduce import duty on gold by 9 per cent has made India's products even more competitive.
"Although we still export on basis of international pricing, our cost of manufacturing is linked to manufacturing loss incurred in domestic prices. The recent duty cut has straight away reduced this loss by 9 per cent, making Indian jewellery manufacturers and exporters highly competitive on the international stage," he added.
A major jewellery exporter to the Middle East market, Anil Sankhwal, Managing Partner, J.H. Jewellers, New Delhi, and Convener of the Studded Jewellery Panel, GJEPC, said the Saudi Arabia market has only recently opened up for direct supply.
"Previously, jewellery retailers there were sourcing India-made jewellery via Dubai, which acts as a transit point from where jewellery percolates to other Middle East countries," Sankhwal said.
GJEPC said that a positive aspect of the Middle East markets is that lab-grown diamonds have not taken hold there, which has led to a steady rise in natural diamond jewellery exports to the region.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Jewellery, Art Work

Gems and jewellery exports in FY24 down 12.17% at Rs 2.65 trillion: GJEPC

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

LIVE news: Cong files complaint against Union minister Bittu for offensive remark on Rahul Gandhi

Information technology major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday termed the tax demand notices received by several of its employees a “discrepancy,” and the tax department will be reprocessing the returns.

TCS signs deal with McDonald's Philippines to digitise ops at 760 outlets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: IT, metal stocks drag Sensex 350 pts down, Nifty near 25,300

Stock Market LIVE Updates: IT, metal stocks drag Sensex 150 pts down, Nifty near 25,350

vote, election, voting, Voter, Jammu Election

J-K Assembly polls LIVE: 41.17% voter turnout recorded till 1 pm in Jammu and Kashmir elections

Topics : Gems and jewellery gems and jewellery sector Gems and jewellery export Middle East

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 2:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJ-K elections LIVEUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon