Emperium targets Rs 775 cr revenue from Yamunanagar, Gurugram projects

Realty firm Emperium Pvt Ltd will develop a 40-acre township project in Yamunanagar and a housing project in Gurugram over the next three years with an estimated revenue potential of Rs 775 crore. Since its inception, Emperium has delivered 1.7 million square feet of residential spaces, completing 1,320 units in Panipat City alone, with a total revenue of Rs 341 crore. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "In the next three years, Emperium plans to develop an additional 2.1 million square feet across 1,055 units," the company said in a statement on Monday. It will develop a luxury residential project PREMIO in Gurugram and a 40-acre township project EMPERIUM RESORTICO in Yamunanagar.

Ravi Saund, Founder Director, Emperium Pvt Ltd, said, the projected revenue for these two new projects is Rs 775 crore.

In Gurugram project, the company will develop 216 apartments. In Yamunanagar township, it is offering villas, plots, floors, and SCOs (shops cum offices).

Saund said the company has delivered high-quality projects across key markets in Haryana and it has plans to further expand business in the state.

He said the company would launch more projects in Panipat.

"As we look ahead, we are confident that our upcoming developments will not only meet but exceed market expectations. With a focused vision and strategic expansion into high-potential areas, we are poised to significantly elevate our presence in the Haryana real estate sector," Saund said.

He noted that the housing demand in Gurugram as well as other Tier II cities of Haryana continues to be strong.

According to data analytic firm PropEquity, the rise in housing demand is not restricted to major cities as sales of residential properties rose 11 per cent last fiscal across 30 Tier II towns. Housing sales increased to 2,07,896 units in 2023-24 as against 1,86,951 units in the preceding financial year, it added.