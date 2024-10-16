Irdai extends IFRS 17 deadline to FY27; aims to give ample time to cos

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has directed both bank-sponsored and non-bank-sponsored insurance companies to implement International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) 17 regulations by FY27—a move that provides these companies with sufficient time for implementation.
Previously, Irdai had set a timeline of FY25 for the implementation of IFRS 17 in the insurance sector.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
“We have received communication from Irdai, and we believe some peers have also received it. It talks about Irdai’s intent to roll it out from April 2027. There is a phased implementation plan, which we understand will start with all large listed and unlisted insurance companies in phase one. This effectively gives us a window of about 24 to 30 months to get this done,” said Niraj Shah, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of HDFC Life Insurance, during the post-earnings analyst call.
“We will obviously be prepared to be ready well ahead of time, but we will await clear directions from Irdai in terms of the final implementation guidelines,” Shah added.
IFRS 17 is an accounting standard that defines the classification of assets and liabilities for companies operating in the insurance sector. It provides consistent principles for insurance contracts.
The new standards will help international investors compare the financials of domestic insurers with their global counterparts. The standards also require domestic insurers to strengthen their disclosure requirements, leading to greater transparency and better decision-making, industry experts said.
More From This Section
In December 2023, Irdai’s Chairman, Debasish Panda, stated, “Dedicated mission board teams are working at full throttle in this direction, and we are expecting that we should be able to transition to the risk-based capital (RBC) regime as well as converge to IFRS by 2025.”
The insurance regulator has also reconstituted an Expert Committee on the implementation of Ind AS 117 or IFRS 17, headed by the Member (Finance and Investment) of Irdai. This committee will work on steps towards the effective implementation of the new accounting framework and provide phased timelines.