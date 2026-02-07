ISM 2.0 to prioritise chip design, ecosystem partners, talent: Vaishnaw

India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 will prioritise indigenous chip design, their productisation, attracting ecosystem partners and development of talents, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday.

The minister said the government will continue to work on setting up semiconductor manufacturing plants and target to produce chips as small as 2 nanometer node size.

"In Semicon 2.0, the topmost priority will be design companies. Design companies, design startups who can design a product, take it to the market, become the next Qualcomm from India, hopefully get that huge innovation, that entire energy which is there in our startups into deep tech. That will be a focus area," Vaishnaw said.

He was speaking at a Qualcomm event here to announce 2 nanometer chip of the company which has been developed in India.

The minister said the government will focus on getting the entire ecosystem in the country under ISM 2.0.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget announced that the government will come with the second edition of India Semiconductor Mission.

Vaishnaw said the government will look at getting on board the equipment manufacturers, chemical manufacturers, gas manufacturers, and the people who improve the yield.

"The third focus will be talent. We have been able to create that talent pipeline. The base is very wide now," Vaishnaw said.