Farmers flag backdoor GM entry via DDGS under India-US trade deal

Farmers’ groups and opposition parties on Friday continued to express apprehension over the permission given for cheap imports of dried distillers’ grains with solubles (DDGS) under the India–US interim framework agreement, terming it a backdoor entry of genetically modified (GM) crops into India that could harm soybean farmers. The concerns were raised despite Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal clarifying that DDGS would be imported under a quota and would be free of GM content.

The leaders also questioned whether the terminology used in the joint statement — which said India has agreed to address long-standing non-tariff barriers to trade in US food and agriculture — could mean that the country may lower its guard on GM crops in the future.

RSS-affiliated Bhartiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), in a guarded statement welcoming some aspects of the interim framework, said the government should provide greater clarity on issues related to genetically modified products from the US, which are commonly used there as animal feed.

BKS General Secretary Mohini Mohan Mishra said the organisation’s clear demand is that such products should not be allowed into the country under any circumstances, under any name or condition.

He said GM crops are still not permitted in India, with research and investigations ongoing into their negative impact on human and animal health, and added that they have proved to be a failure.

“Therefore, there is opposition to them in the country. If India’s public health, biodiversity and research resources are to be protected, then GM crops must be stopped — a conclusion that can be drawn based on the current status of GM crops,” Mishra said.

He added that BKS would give its formal reaction to the trade agreement with the US only after the government provides complete clarity on these issues.

Meanwhile, Left-leaning CPI (ML)-New Democracy strongly disapproved of the interim framework agreement, saying the most dangerous commitment was India’s agreement to eliminate or reduce tariffs on all US industrial goods and a wide range of US food and agricultural products. These include dried distillers’ grains (DDGs), red sorghum for animal feed, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit, soybean oil, wine and spirits, and “additional products”.

“Especially noteworthy is the mention of a ‘wide range of food and agricultural products… additional products’, which shows that the government is planning to force heavily subsidised US agricultural and dairy products on the Indian market. This cannot but ruin crisis-ridden Indian agriculture, which already suffers from negative subsidies,” the party said in a statement.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, which spearheaded the year-long farmers’ agitation at Delhi’s borders, said in a statement that the decision to allow free imports of Distillers’ Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS), soybean oil, red sorghum for animal feed, tree nuts, and fresh and processed fruits under the India–US bilateral agreement would adversely affect Indian farmers.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also flagged concerns, saying the joint statement referred to “additional products” that were not specified. “This is far too open-ended and shows something is being hidden,” he said.

Ramesh further said that the statement noted India’s agreement to address long-standing barriers to trade in US food and agricultural products. “What does this mean if not removal of restrictions on GM crops and dairy products?” he asked.

He added that much was being made of how cheaper imports of DDGS from the US would benefit India. “But DDGS is derived from GM corn. This is nothing but a backdoor entry. Lakhs of soybean farmers in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan will be hit by imports of DDGS and soybean oil,” Ramesh said in a post on X.

The Alliance for Sustainable and Holistic Agriculture (ASHA–Kisan Swaraj) also raised serious concerns over the impact of the US–India trade deal on Indian farmers and strongly opposed the import of GM food products, including soybean oil and DDGs.

It said a key concern was the wording of the joint statement calling for elimination of tariffs on imports of “a wide range of US food and agricultural products”, which it said would depress domestic prices, undermine Indian farmers, horticulturists and oilseed growers, distort feed and livestock markets, and increase dependence on imports.

According to the group, imports of DDGs and red sorghum would particularly affect the incomes of millions of farmers growing maize, jowar, soybean and other crops used as fodder and animal feed.

The import of soybean oil, it said, would further hit millions of soybean farmers already facing a severe crisis this year, particularly in Maharashtra, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

It noted that the all-India weighted average market price of soybean in October 2025 was Rs 3,942, about 26 per cent below the minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 5,328. Similarly, maize prices in October and November 2025 averaged Rs 1,821, nearly 24 per cent below the MSP of Rs 2,400.

Despite the government’s promise of soybean procurement, the extent of procurement was abysmal, pushing farmers into heavy losses, the group said.

“The US–India trade deal will make the situation even worse, and we question how the government plans to uphold its commitment to MSP for Indian farmers,” the statement said.

The organisation strongly opposed the import of GM food and feed products from the US under the trade agreement, particularly soybean oil and DDGs, which it said would largely be sourced from GM maize.

It also flagged the joint statement’s reference to addressing long-standing non-tariff barriers to trade in US food and agricultural products.

“This is coded language for lifting long-standing restrictions on GM food crops and products that have been in place in India. We are concerned that the agreement is opening doors for imports of a much larger spectrum of GM crops and food products beyond soybean oil and DDGs,” it said.

The group further pointed out that months before the announcement of the trade deal, the government had extended the zero-tariff period on cotton imports from September 2025 to December 2025.

“This led to a significant drop in cotton prices this season and heavy losses and deep distress among cotton farmers across India,” the statement said.