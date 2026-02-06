Karnataka model on PSU borrowings offers template for states: World Bank

Karnataka’s 2014 decision to include public sector undertakings (PSUs) and special-purpose vehicles (SPVs) borrowings in total liabilities can offer a replicable template for improving fiscal reporting and strengthening budgetary control in other states, a World Bank report for the 16th Finance Commission has said.

The state amended the Karnataka Fiscal Responsibility Legislation Act in February 2014 to broaden the definition of total liabilities, with the revised law now including borrowings by PSUs and SPVs.

India’s state governments continue to lean heavily on off-budget borrowings (OBBs) to fund subsidies, infrastructure and loss-making public utilities, masking the true extent of their fiscal stress and creating sizable hidden liabilities, the World Bank has found. “While the Union government took corrective steps by bringing 93 per cent of its off-budget liabilities (approximately Rs 3.7 trillion) onto its balance sheet by FY22, similar initiatives have been sporadic and largely absent at the state level,” the study adds.

Analysing 12 states selected mainly on the basis of high subsidy-to-expenditure ratios, the World Bank finds sharp discrepancies in the reporting of OBBs. “Some states like Tamil Nadu and West Bengal have underreported their OBBs, while others have overreported compared to figures reported by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG). These discrepancies indicate a lack of objectivity and credibility in the reporting process,” the report noted.

For 2021–22, a comparison of figures provided by states with those reported by the Comptroller and Auditor General shows large gaps: Tamil Nadu reported just Rs 594 crore of OBBs against the CAG’s estimate of Rs 12,357 crore, while West Bengal disclosed Rs 1,089 crore versus Rs 4,311 crore from audit for an earlier year; in several states, there was no audited number at all.

The report recommends a consolidated public sector accounting system to enhance transparency and accountability in state finances and OBBs. “Over time, OBBs have evolved into a quasi-permanent source of funding for states, circumventing budgetary discipline. There is an urgent need to establish a coherent, fiscally sustainable, and transparent framework that comprehensively captures state finances, including all off-budget activities,” according to the report.

Opaque accounting practices add another layer of risk. Several states route large sums through the “Minor Head 800 – Others” under both revenue and capital expenditure, obscuring the nature of these transactions. In 2022–23, spending booked under this head accounted for over 15 per cent of total expenditure in Madhya Pradesh, nearly 15 per cent in Tamil Nadu and close to 12 per cent in Andhra Pradesh.

On the financing side, public sector banks (PSBs) and government-owned institutions are identified as the main lenders behind state-level OBBs. Parliamentary data cited in the paper show borrowings by state governments and their entities from PSBs in the range of Rs 3.1–4.9 trillion annually between 2018–19 and 2022–23, with institutions such as Nabard, Hudco, REC and PFC also extending significant loans to state-owned corporations.

“Lending institutions should also be required to disclose, in a separate statement, the details of all state entities to which they have lent funds based on state government guarantees,” it recommends.

Finally, it suggests India should aim for full public sector consolidation to improve transparency and fiscal discipline despite the challenges posed by complex federal structures. The report proposes a standardised reporting framework for off-budget borrowings, to be enforced by the Comptroller and Auditor General under Article 150 of the Constitution, requiring states to report all guarantees, grants and loans to state-owned entities, revenues collected but kept outside the Consolidated Fund, and revenue forgone through waivers.

The Arvind Panagariya-led 16th Finance Commission recommended that states should completely discontinue the practice of incurring off-budget borrowings, bringing all such borrowings on their budgets.