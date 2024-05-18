Most states out with draft rules under new labour codes: Labour Secy Dawra

Most states have brought out draft rules under the new labour codes, ensuring there is harmonisation of standards for the industry to move from one state to another, Labour Secretary Sumita Dawra said on Saturday.

Speaking at an event organised here by the industry body Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), she said the states had an important role to play in maintaining the supply side of the labour force by facilitating education, vocational training, skilling and ensuring social security for the workers.

“When it comes to labour reforms, states have been playing an active role, and a number of sections (under the new labour codes), the states have to notify,” Dawra said.

“Today, most of the states have already brought the draft rules, making sure there is harmonisation of standards across the states so that the industry doesn't have to face different rules when it moves from one state to another,” she said in response to a question on the reforms being undertaken by the states.

A total of 24 states/UTs have formed rules under all four codes so far, and West Bengal, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Lakshadweep and Dadar & Nagar Haveli are yet to formulate rules under any of the codes, stated a recent study by the government's VV Giri National Labour Institute.

Earlier, Dawra also spoke about generating adequate quality employment to reap the demographic dividend and laid emphasis on increasing the participation of women.

The quality employment generation will also lead to warding off any negative perception at the international level that can act as a non-tariff barrier for the Indian industry, she said.

“Generating quality employment is a fundamental requirement for achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat. Quality employment generation requires healthy and safe working conditions, universalising social security, increased female labour force participation and minimum wages, among others,” she said.

The labour secretary also informed the gathering about the labour law reforms that have been undertaken by the government that are aimed to boost the ease of doing business in the country and reduce the compliance burden.