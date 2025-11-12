Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 04:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Job market's hiring intent up at 11% for 2026; driven by AI, growth: Report

Job market's hiring intent up at 11% for 2026; driven by AI, growth: Report

This edition of the report captures insights from nearly 300+ talent leaders across 21 industries, offering a data-backed view of India's job and talent story

The Indian business job market is under stress, and this is especially impacting entry-level positions and the placement experiences of B-school graduates. Both prestigious institutions and smaller management schools are feeling the effects as they a

As per the report, AI is transforming how organisations hire, with 60 per cent of recruiters using it for resume screening and 45 per cent for interview automation. | Representative Picture

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 4:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After a year of muted single-digit growth, hiring intent has returned to double digits at 11 per cent, up from 9.75 per cent last year, supported by formalisation and regional expansion, says a report.

According to the India Decoding Jobs 2026 Report, launched by digital recruitment platform Taggd in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), sectors such as BFSI, manufacturing, and infrastructure are set to drive hiring momentum.

"This resurgence marks a shift from recovery to reinvention, powered by digital acceleration, formalisation, and regional expansion," Devashish Sharma, Co-Founder and CEO, Taggd, said.

This edition of the report captures insights from nearly 300+ talent leaders across 21 industries, offering a data-backed view of India's job and talent story.

 

As per the report, AI is transforming how organisations hire, with 60 per cent of recruiters using it for resume screening and 45 per cent for interview automation. As a result, AI-related skills are now as critical in recruitment as they are across other industries.

Employers are scouting candidates skilled in technologies such as GenAI, cloud computing, and cybersecurity, alongside digital and data specialists, AI/ML engineers, solutions architects, and sustainability specialists, the report added.

As per the report, the year 2026 is emerging as the year of experienced professionals, with companies increasingly prioritising mid- and senior-level talent for those with 615+ years of experience.

Tier II cities accounted for 32 per cent of projected jobs in 2026, as organisations, especially GCCs, tap into new regional talent hubs for both cost efficiency and emerging skill sets.

Female hiring is projected at 30 per cent in FY 2026-2027, consistent with 2025 levels but lower than 36 per cent in 2024, as per the report.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India's job market hiring in India job market

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 4:05 PM IST

