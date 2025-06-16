Monday, June 16, 2025 | 06:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Jobless rate increases to 5.6% in May as labour participation drops

Jobless rate increases to 5.6% in May as labour participation drops

Unemployment in May rose to 5.6 per cent with youth and women most affected, while labour force participation fell to 54.8 per cent, latest PLFS data shows

Among youth (aged 15–29), the jobless rate rose to 15 per cent from 13.8 per cent, with females recording a higher rate (16.3 per cent) than males (14.5 per cent).

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 6:29 PM IST

The unemployment rate in May climbed to 5.6 per cent from 5.1 per cent in April, even as fewer people looked for work during the month, reflecting a deterioration in labour market conditions, showed the latest monthly Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) on Monday.
 
While the headline unemployment rate for people aged 15 years and above in current weekly status (CWS) terms for rural areas rose to 5.1 per cent from 4.5 per cent, the rate for urban areas touched 6.9 per cent, up from 6.5 per cent.
 
Data further showed that while the unemployment rate among men stood at 5.6 per cent during the month, the rate among women was slightly higher at 5.8 per cent.
   
In CWS, the activity status is determined on the basis of a reference period covering the seven days preceding the date of the survey. A person is considered unemployed during a week if they did not work even for one hour on any day during the reference week but sought or were available for work for at least one hour on any day in that week.
 
Meanwhile, the labour force participation rate (LFPR)—a measure of the number of people either working or seeking work—declined to 54.8 per cent in May from 55.6 per cent in April. In rural areas, the figure stood at 56.9 per cent, while in urban areas, it stood at 50.4 per cent—down from 58 per cent and 50.7 per cent, respectively.

For men, the LFPR stood at 77.2 per cent, and for women, it stood at 33.2 per cent in May, down from 77.7 per cent and 34.2 per cent in April, respectively.
 
Among youth (aged 15–29), the jobless rate rose to 15 per cent from 13.8 per cent, with females recording a higher rate (16.3 per cent) than males (14.5 per cent). This metric is significant, as individuals in this age group typically represent first-time entrants into the labour market, offering insight into its underlying strength.
 
The PLFS sampling methodology has been revamped by the NSO from January 2025 to enable monthly estimation of key employment and unemployment indicators for rural and urban areas using the CWS method at the all-India level. The new methodology also seeks to extend quarterly PLFS coverage to rural areas and estimate indicators in both usual status (ps+ss) and CWS terms annually for both rural and urban areas.
 
A key change in the methodology is the introduction of a rotational panel sampling design in which each selected household is visited four times in four consecutive months—first with an initial schedule, followed by three revisits in subsequent months—for both rural and urban households.
 
The present monthly bulletin is the second in the new series and covers the month of May 2025.
 
“Users of PLFS results need to consider the changes implemented in PLFS from January 2025 while comparing PLFS results with estimates released through PLFS publications up to December 2024,” said the NSO in a statement.

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 6:29 PM IST

