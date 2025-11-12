Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 03:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India initiates anti-dumping probe into imports of Chinese rubber

If it is established that the dumping has caused material injury to the domestic player, the DGTR would recommend the imposition of the levy on the imports

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 3:24 PM IST

The Commerce Ministry's arm DGTR has initiated an anti-dumping probe into an import of a Chinese rubber, used mainly in the auto industry, following a complaint by a domestic manufacturer.

The applicant has alleged that the dumping of - Halo Isobuten and Isoprene Rubber - is impacting the domestic industry.

The applicant - Reliance Sibur Elastomers - has requested for the imposition of anti-dumping duty on the imports from China, the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) said in a notification.

"On the basis of the duly substantiated application filed by the domestic industry, and having satisfied itself, on the basis of the prima facie evidence submitted, substantiating dumping of the product under consideration from the subject countries, injury to the domestic industry and a causal link between such dumping and injury...the authority, hereby, initiates an investigation," it said.

 

If it is established that the dumping has caused material injury to the domestic player, the DGTR would recommend the imposition of the levy on the imports.

The finance ministry takes the final decision to impose duties.

The product is used in inner tubes of bicycles, passenger cars, trucks, and industrial and agricultural tyres. It is also used for making hoses, seals, tank linings, conveyor belts, protective clothing and for consumer products, such as ball bladders for sporting goods.

Anti-dumping probes are conducted by countries to determine whether domestic industries have been hurt because of a surge in cheap imports.

As a countermeasure, they impose these duties under the multilateral regime of the Geneva-based World Trade Organisation (WTO). The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trading practices and creating a level playing field for domestic producers vis-a-vis foreign producers and exporters.

India and China are members of the WTO.

India has already imposed anti-dumping duties on several products to tackle cheap imports from various countries, including China.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

