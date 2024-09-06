Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Despite Byju's setback, edtech sector rebounds slightly with funding uptick

Despite Byju's setback, edtech sector rebounds slightly with funding uptick

The edtech sector has attracted $215 million in funding to date in 2024, reflecting a slight improvement compared to the total $321 million secured in entire 2023

Securitisation market booms as shadow banks diversify funding sources money investment coins

Representational image

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 9:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian edtech industry is beginning to recover after experiencing a steep decline in funding following the pandemic-induced surge, according to a report by market intelligence firm Tracxn, as reported by the Financial Express. 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Although still in recovery, edtech remains the third-largest sector globally in terms of cumulative investment. So far in 2024, it has attracted $215 million in funding, reflecting a slight improvement compared to the total $321 million secured in 2023. The 2023 total funding figure represented an 87 per cent drop from the $2.4 billion raised in 2022, highlighting the sector's ongoing challenges.
 

Current edtech funding below 2021 peak

Despite the modest rebound, current funding levels are far from the sector's 2021 peak when it raised an impressive $4.1 billion. However, the first half of 2024 showed promising signs, with $164 million in funding—a 96 per cent jump from the $81.9 million raised in the latter half of 2023.

More From This Section

RENEWABLE ENERGY

Renewables expansion threatened by poor weather data: Industry leaders

PremiumBoth padel and pickleball are expensive sports. The price of a pickleball racquet, for instance, can go up to Rs 45,000 and constructing a court for it can set you back by upwards of Rs 10 lakh. (PHOTO: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Corporate leaders' new-found love, business interest: Padel and pickleball

Industrial Training Institutes, ITI colleges

ITI scores improve in latest grading; 8.9% receive grade 8 rating

Telecom tower

No major tariff hike, but telecom companies' revenue up 7.2% in Q1

modi singapore

India, Singapore ink agreements on semiconductor, digital technology

According to the report, key events in 2024 include Avanse Financial Services raising $120 million and the public listing of the online learning platform Lawsikho. Leading the list of top-funded edtech companies are Unacademy, valued at $3.44 billion, Eruditus at $2.9 billion, and upGrad at $1.86 billion.
The Indian edtech sector now has six unicorns, making it the second-largest globally, trailing only the United States. However, acquisitions have slowed, with just one acquisition in 2024 compared to 13 in 2023 and 26 in 2022, it added.
The report also pointed out that most recent funding has been concentrated in late-stage rounds, with investments peaking in 2021 before plunging in 2023. Early-stage investments have followed a similar trend, and seed funding has dropped sharply to $8.5 million in 2024 from $156 million in 2022.

Optimism about edtech growth despite setbacks

Despite challenges such as a return to traditional learning and reduced demand for fully online courses, experts are optimistic about continued growth, particularly in areas like professional upskilling and innovative online programs that fill gaps in traditional education.
Government initiatives like the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and partnerships with edtech companies are expected to drive future growth by promoting digital learning and fostering collaboration between the public and private sectors, the report noted. As the sector evolves, a blend of offline and online education is becoming more prevalent, supported by emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and voice-based tools in classrooms, the report added.

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Rahul Gandhi visits US on 3-day trip: Top things on agenda explained

Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja swings into politics; flaunts BJP membership card with wife

Wikipedia

'Will shut your business': Delhi HC issues contempt notice to Wikipedia

Anant Ambani

Namibia's drought triggers wildlife culling; Vantara steps in with help

army, Drone, army drone, CRPF

India to develop strict checks to avoid Chinese parts in military drones

Topics : BS Web Reports EdTech fundings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 9:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayHappy Teachers' Day WishesMalaysia raises visa feesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon