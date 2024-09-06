Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / India may cut petrol, diesel prices as global oil prices reach 2024 lows

India may cut petrol, diesel prices as global oil prices reach 2024 lows

The government last cut petrol and diesel prices by Rs 2 per litre, ahead of the general elections in March 2024

oil

Photo: Bloomberg

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 3:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India is considering reducing petrol and diesel prices, according to sources cited by India Today TV. The move comes as global oil prices hit their lowest levels since January 2024, providing state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) with improved profitability.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The government had last cut petrol and diesel prices by Rs 2 per litre, ahead of the general elections in March 2024. Reports of potential price cuts now come as Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana prepare for Assembly elections.
Inter-ministerial discussions are reportedly ongoing as the government explores options to offer relief to consumers, a report by Business Today said.
 

More From This Section

5G network, satellite

India emerges as second-largest global 5G smartphone market, overtakes US

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Tower-Adani JV to set up $10 bn semiconductor unit in Maharashtra: Fadnavis

Securitisation market booms as shadow banks diversify funding sources money investment coins

Despite Byju's setback, edtech sector rebounds slightly with funding uptick

RENEWABLE ENERGY

Renewables expansion threatened by poor weather data: Industry leaders

PremiumBoth padel and pickleball are expensive sports. The price of a pickleball racquet, for instance, can go up to Rs 45,000 and constructing a court for it can set you back by upwards of Rs 10 lakh. (PHOTO: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Corporate leaders' new-found love, business interest: Padel and pickleball

The price of crude oil has tumbled recently, with US crude falling below $70 per barrel and Brent crude dropping by $1 to $72.75 per barrel. The sharp drop in prices is attributed to various factors, including the return of Libyan oil to the market and increased output from both Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) and non-OPEC producers.

Impact on OMCs

Shares of India’s major state-run oil companies — Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC) — traded with losses of more than 2 per cent on Friday as the market reacted to the news of a potential price cut. 
Earlier in August, oil prices had dropped significantly due to concerns of a potential US recession, only to recover slightly on fears of escalating conflict in West Asia. Despite temporary recoveries, Brent crude has consistently settled at lower levels, hitting a one-year low last week due to concerns over-demand in the US and China.
The finance ministry has yet to make any official statement regarding the proposed price cuts.

Also Read

fuel

Punjab govt raises fuel VAT, ends power subsidy to tackle fiscal crisis

petroleum exports trade

Govt cuts windfall tax on crude to Rs 2,100/tonne; scraps diesel, ATF levy

Fuel, Fuel prices, diesel

Pak Prime Minister slashes petrol prices by Rs 8.47, diesel by Rs 6.7

Hardeep Singh Puri, Hardeep Singh, Hardeep

India only country where petrol, diesel prices declined: Petroleum min Puri

bajaj auto pulsar bikes two wheelers

Bajaj Auto to unveil world's first CNG bike: What we know so far

Topics : petrol diesel Fuel prices Fuel Pricing oil marketing companies BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 3:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayShree Tirupati Balajee IPODead Butt SyndromeOnam 2024 WishesEdtech FundingRahul Gandhi's US VisitBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon