Home / Industry / News / Kashmir's handmade product exports cross ₹300 crore in April-June quarter

Kashmir's handmade product exports cross ₹300 crore in April-June quarter

The department is targeting craft exports of over Rs 1,500 crore during the current financial year, provided global conflicts relent

Last year, craft products worth Rs 733.59 crore were exported. | Image via Tech in Asia

Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2025 | 7:21 PM IST

Exports of handmade products from Kashmir have crossed the Rs 300 crore mark in the first quarter of the current financial year, which is the highest for the period in the last four years, an official said on Saturday.

"In a major fillip to Kashmir's famed craft sector, hand-made products worth Rs 309.62 crore have been exported to various overseas destinations in the first quarter of the current financial year -- up from Rs 126.90 crore in the same quarter last year," an official of the Handicrafts and Handloom Department, Kashmir, said.

The exports are the highest for Q1 in the last four years, the official said.

 

The Department is targeting craft exports of over Rs 1,500 crore during the current financial year, provided global conflicts relent.

"Higher exports of craft products to overseas destinations secure the welfare of Kashmir's famed artisans and weavers," the official said.

Last year, craft products worth Rs 733.59 crore were exported, largely affected due to various global conflicts.

"While Kani, Sozni shawls and hand-knotted carpets continue to lead exports, the other products exported include crewel, papier mache, chain stitch and wood carving items," the official added.

The official urged the exporters to avail Export Subsidy Scheme notified by the Government, which provides incentive of 10 per cent of the total volume of GI-registered handloom/ handicraft export products to any country with maximum reimbursement up to Rs 5 crore in favour of eligible exporters registered with the Department.

Highlighting the government's strategy for welfare of artisan community, the official said the Department has a well-established Design Studio in the Indian Institute of Carpet Technology here and unique prototypes conceived by the School of Designs and Craft Development Institute.

"We urge the business stakeholders to access these designs and packaging models to add value to their products in high-end global markets," the official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kashmir Handloom Handicrafts

First Published: Jul 19 2025 | 7:20 PM IST

