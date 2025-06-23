Monday, June 23, 2025 | 05:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kashmir schools shut for 15 days as record heatwave grips the valley

Kashmir schools shut for 15 days as record heatwave grips the valley

Kashmir schools will remain closed from June 23 to July 7 due to an intense heatwave. Srinagar recorded its hottest June day in 20 years at 35.5°C

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 4:59 PM IST

Amid the ongoing severe heatwave in the region, authorities in Kashmir have announced a summer vacation for schools across the valley beginning June 23. The decision aims to prioritise the health and safety of both students and staff.
 
The summer break will continue until July 7, and applies to all government and recognised private schools up to the higher secondary level in the Kashmir Division.
 
According to the official notification, “Consequent upon the approval conveyed by the competent authority, it is hereby ordered that all the government and recognised private schools up to higher secondary level functioning in the Kashmir division shall observe summer vacation w.e.f 23-06-2025 to 07-07-2025."
 

Record heat in Kashmir

On Friday, Srinagar witnessed its hottest June day in 20 years, with the temperature reaching 35.5°C, which is 6.3°C above the seasonal average.
 
The city also recorded its warmest June night since 1990, with temperatures remaining at 23.2°C overnight. However, the highest-ever June night temperature still stands at 24.6°C, recorded on June 29, 1978.

Other parts of Kashmir have also seen unusually high temperatures:
  • Pahalgam logged its third-highest June night temperature at 16.8°C
  • Kokernag recorded 20.4°C
  • Kupwara experienced 21.1°C, its fifth-highest June night temperature

Effects on daily life

These extreme temperatures reflect the return of record-setting heat trends in the valley. The persistent heatwave has disrupted daily routines, as both daytime and nighttime temperatures remain unusually high. This alarming trend underlines the broader effects of shifting climate patterns in the region.

Safety measures and public advisory

In light of the intense weather conditions, authorities have urged residents to:
  • Stay well-hydrated
  • Avoid outdoor exposure during peak heat hours
  • Follow heat safety guidelines to prevent illnesses
The closure of schools serves as a preventive action, emphasising the seriousness of the situation. With the heatwave catching many off guard, the extended break is seen as a critical measure to protect school children from potential heat-related risks.

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 4:58 PM IST

