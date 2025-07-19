Saturday, July 19, 2025 | 03:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NAPA seeks stricter checks on travel ads as Punjabis fall to trafficking

Satnam Singh Chahal of US-based NAPA said hundreds of young Punjabis are exploited each year by unregulated agents while chasing dreams of a better life abroad

travel agents

Agents often work through sophisticated networks and use flashy advertisements in newspapers, social media, and local TV channels to lure innocent people

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
Last Updated : Jul 19 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) has called for stringent scrutiny of foreign job advertisements by travel agents in Punjab, claiming people from the state were falling prey to human trafficking and deceptive migration schemes.

Satnam Singh Chahal, executive director of the US-based NAPA, emphasised that every year, hundreds of young Punjabis, driven by the dream of a better future in Western nations, end up being exploited by unregulated agents.

These agents often work through sophisticated networks and use flashy advertisements in newspapers, social media, and local TV channels to lure innocent people.

"They are promised high-paying jobs abroad, but instead, many are abandoned in transit countries or forced into inhumane conditions. These agents charge anywhere between Rs 20 and 50 lakh, pushing families into lifelong debt," he said.

 

He alleged that unscrupulous agents, operating not only from Punjab but also from metropolitan hubs like New Delhi and even foreign countries like the USA, are running a parallel economy based on deceit and exploitation.

"There must be a system in place to scrutinise whether a travel agent has valid licenses and legal authorisations to offer jobs overseas," Chahal asserted.

He recommended that all job-related advertisements by travel agents should be vetted by authorities such as the Protector of Emigrants and local police departments.

He also stressed the need for digital tracking and reporting mechanisms to monitor these agents' activities across states and international jurisdictions.

Chahal warned that the unchecked flow of irregular migration not only affects individuals but also tarnishes the reputation of the entire Indian diaspora.

"There are countless cases of Punjabi youths being jailed in Mexico, Panama, and other Latin American countries while en route to the USA or Canada. The rampant violation of their basic human rights in these regions is alarming," he said.

He called upon both Indian and international authorities to take coordinated action.

"Transit and destination countries must treat such migrants as victims rather than criminals. Stronger international cooperation is required to dismantle human trafficking syndicates," he said.

Chahal also proposed the creation of a comprehensive national and international database to monitor patterns in illegal migration.

Chahal urged the Indian government to initiate awareness drives in rural and semi-urban areas where such fraudulent practices are most prevalent.

Topics : Punjab Travel app trafficking Human traffcking

First Published: Jul 19 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

