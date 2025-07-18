Friday, July 18, 2025 | 10:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
CDSCO flags 4 drugs as spurious, 185 not of standard quality for June 2025

CDSCO flags 4 drugs as spurious, 185 not of standard quality for June 2025

CDSCO has flagged four drugs as spurious and 185 others as not of standard quality for June 2025. The list includes antibiotics and heart disease medications. Investigations are underway

Sanket Koul New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 10:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Central Drug Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) on Friday flagged select batches of four drugs as spurious and listed 185 other drugs and formulations as not of standard quality (NSQ) in its routine surveillance for June 2025.
 
The drugs flagged as spurious in the apex regulatory body’s recent monthly update for June 2025 include the antibiotic Taxim-O 200 and Rosuvas F10 and F20 tablets, used to lower cholesterol and reduce the risk of heart disease.
 
The list also includes a sample of Thrombophob ointment, which is used to treat superficial inflammation or swelling of a vein due to a blood clot.
   
While the CDSCO alert named the brands for which spurious samples were found, it did not identify the drugmakers involved.
 
“The actual manufacturer (as per label claim) has informed that the impugned batch of the product has not been manufactured by them and that it is a spurious drug,” the CDSCO alert added. 

Taxim-O is originally marketed by Alkem Laboratories, whereas Rosuvas is a registered brand of Sun Pharma.
 
The Union Health Ministry added that while two of the spurious drug samples were found in Telangana, one sample each was identified from Bihar and Delhi. A drug is generally considered spurious when it is manufactured by unauthorised manufacturers using brand names owned by other companies.
 
“The matter is under investigation and action will be taken according to the Act and rules,” a statement from the Union Health Ministry said.  Officials familiar with the matter added that unauthorised manufacturers often produce counterfeit copies of many popular drugs, especially cardiovascular and hypertension medications. “To counter this, rigorous identification and removal of NSQ and spurious drugs from the market is a regular collaborative exercise between central and state regulators,” they added.
 
Of the 185 drugs found to be NSQ for June, 55 were identified at central drug laboratories in Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Guwahati, and Chandigarh, while state drug testing laboratories identified the remaining 130.
 
The identification of drug samples as NSQ is based on failure to meet one or more specified quality parameters, such as dissolution, uniformity of weight, and assay of active ingredients in the sample.
 
However, the ministry stated that the failure is specific to the drug products of the batch tested by the government laboratories and does not warrant concerns about other drug products available in the market.

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 10:24 PM IST

