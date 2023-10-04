close
Sensex (-0.44%)
65226.04 -286.06
Nifty (-0.47%)
19436.10 -92.65
Nifty Smallcap (-1.14%)
5855.45 -67.70
Nifty Midcap (-1.38%)
40047.50 -561.35
Nifty Bank (-0.98%)
43964.05 -435.00
Heatmap

Kerala govt urges CERC to reinstate cancelled contracts in power sector

State Power Minister K Krishnankutty said that the key regulator is legally bound to follow the direction of the state government

power

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 7:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In a bid to meet the electricity requirements of Kerala, the state government on Wednesday decided to urge the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission to reinstate contracts in the power sector that it previously denied permission to.
The decision was taken at a state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
The state government said it would give this direction to the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission under Section 108 of the Electricity Act.
State Power Minister K Krishnankutty said that the key regulator is legally bound to follow the direction of the state government.
"If the direction is being given invoking Section 108 of the Electricity Act, then they are legally bound to accept the direction. We also have the provision for an appeal," Krishnankutty told PTI.
In a statement, the CMO said the decision was taken considering public interest and to ensure that the state would not experience a power crisis.

Also Read

Kerala Police spars with state electricity board over non-payment of dues

Kerala can save Rs 9k cr in 5 yrs if it switches to 100% renewable energy

20 flights cancelled, 120 delayed at Delhi airport amid heavy rains

The Kerala Story gets 'A' certificate from censor board, 10 scenes deleted

Consumers can save upto 20% in electricity bills with new power tariff rule

Indian Energy Exchange's overall trade volume grew to 9,147 MU in Sept

House panel calls social media cos for meeting on content, monopoly

NAP for Green Shipping promotes eco-friendly practices, says Jagannathan

E-tailing in India is expected to grow 5x to $300 bn by 2030: Redseer

Domestic demand for non-ferrous metals to grow 9% over two fiscals: ICRA

Meanwhile, the Kerala State Electricity Board Officers' Association welcomed the cabinet decision.
In a statement, the association said that the regulator's decision to cancel the contract that provided 465 MW of electricity to Kerala would have caused a power crisis in the state and also put a huge financial burden on KSEB and the consumers.
The association congratulated the state government for invoking its special powers through Section 108 to direct the commission to reinstate the contract.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Power Sector power supply CERC power companies Kerala govt

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 7:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHDFC Bank Home LoanLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesWorld Cup New Zealand Schedule & SquadWorld Cup England Schedule & SquadAsian Games 2023 October 04 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallySikkim flash Flood

Companies News

Vedanta close to raising $3 bn from JP Morgan, Standard Chartered: ReportHow a debt iceberg might turn resources titan Vedanta into Titanic

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand full schedule, squad, timing, streamingAsian Games 2023 Javelin throw Neeraj Chopra live match timing & streaming

India News

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head sent to 7-day police custodyGovt office wall in HP's Dharamsala defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon