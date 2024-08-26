UltraTech Cement raises $500 mn through sustainability-linked loans

UltraTech Cement on Monday said it has successfully raised $500 million through a sustainability-linked loan with participation from six banks.

The company added that the transaction marks the second sustainability-linked financing raised by UltraTech, following its inaugural sustainability-linked bond issuance in 2021.

“This financing signifies UltraTech’s ongoing commitment to align its funding strategy with its sustainability and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals,” the press note said.

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) acted as the sole sustainability coordinator for this transaction and served as the sole advisor on UltraTech’s Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework. Lenders for the transaction include SMBC, SBI, BNP Paribas, DBS, MUFG, and Mizuho.