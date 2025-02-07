Business Standard

Friday, February 07, 2025 | 07:27 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Semiconductor manufacturing to be an important attraction of GIS: MP CM

Semiconductor manufacturing to be an important attraction of GIS: MP CM

Yadav said that enthusiasm and interest are being seen in this sector among potential investors at the GIS, so it is expected that there will be increased investment in this sector

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav (Photo: PTI)

Sandeep Kumar Bhopal
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 7:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Friday that the semiconductor manufacturing sector is set to be the centre of attraction for investors at the upcoming Global Investors Summit (GIS). The Madhya Pradesh government has approved the 'Madhya Pradesh Semiconductor Policy 2025' just before the GIS, and it will be presented at the summit to be held on February 24-25 in Bhopal.
 
Yadav said that enthusiasm and interest are being seen in this sector among potential investors at the GIS, so it is expected that there will be increased investment in this sector. He added that the policy will help in setting up electronics and semiconductor manufacturing centres in the state.
   
Under this policy, the government has announced a subsidy of 25 per cent to industries investing in this sector (details awaited). Additionally, these industries will be provided subsidised electricity at the rate of Rs 2 per unit for 10 years from the date of establishment. The government has set a budget of Rs 1,000 crore for this over the next five years. Private projects will be provided capital grants of 40 per cent or a maximum of Rs 150 crore. Public-private partnership (PPP) mode will be promoted in the new policy.
 
Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, Sanjay Dubey said that land will be allotted to companies in the semiconductor sector as per the Investment Promotion Policy of 2023. He said that if a company invests more than Rs 400 crore, it can be provided with separate infrastructure support, tax concessions, and additional financial assistance.
 
Officials estimate that an investment of Rs 2,700 crore can be attracted in the semiconductor sector over the next five years, potentially generating exports of around Rs 3,800 crore.

More From This Section

Diamond

Lab-grown diamond industry to continue with self-regulation: Piyush Goyal

DPIIT

DPIIT flags 259 tenders for violating public procurement norms in 2024

Sanjeev Bijli, executive director, PVR Inox

PVR INOX returns to profitability, banks on strong movie lineup in 2025

Over 40 per cent of sedans sold in India now run on CNG as consumers increasingly prefer cleaner fuels, and also use their cars for business purposes, according to data collated by global data and analytics firm Jato Dynamics.

India's fuel demand in January rises 3.2% to 20.49 million tonnes

The finance ministry has rejected a proposal by the steel ministry to establish a central organisation for the bulk procurement of green steel. It cited that most steel procured for government projects is purchased indirectly through contractors rath

India remains net importer of steel in Apr-Jan; imports surge over 20%

Topics : Mohan Yadav semiconductor industry Global Investors Summit

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 7:24 PM IST

Explore News

RBI Monetary Policy Committee Meeting LIVEStock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks to Watch todayDelhi election results 2025 DateGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBudget 2025Delhi Election 2025 ResultsDelhi Elections 2025 LIVE
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon