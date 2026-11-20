The four codes, which consolidated 29 central labour laws, took effect on November 21, 2025. The Centre notified the final rules in May 2026, followed by the new Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) scheme in June. In September, the statutory EPFO wage ceiling was raised from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 per month, bringing an estimated 5.1 million additional workers under the social security net.

However, implementation at the state level remains uneven. According to tracking by the Indian Staffing Federation (ISF), six of 37 states and Union Territories had notified rules under all four codes by October 2026, while around 10 had notified rules under at least one of them.

“Around 14 or 15 states and union territories (UTs) are yet to notify rules under the respective state labour codes,” a senior Labour Ministry official said.

Differences in state rules governing working hours, overtime, inspections and conditions for women working night shifts have complicated compliance, particularly for firms operating across multiple states.

“The challenge is a compliance patchwork. Thresholds, standing orders and wage-definition interpretations vary, creating genuine difficulty for multi-state employers and staffing firms operating across jurisdictions. The Centre pushed states towards a uniform deadline, but divergence in timing and interpretation, not the codes’ text, is now the principal friction point,” said Suchita Dutta, executive director of ISF.

Rishi Agrawal, cofounder and chief executive officer of TeamLease RegTech, said the pace of state-level rule-making would determine how quickly businesses could move to a uniform compliance framework.

“Most private employers are governed by state rules, so these notifications are what will turn the single national framework into reality. Until they are in place and standard procedures for inspections are formalised, many businesses will keep working with requirements that differ from state to state. These include national employers, staffing companies, logistics operators, retailers and firms with large contract workforces,” he said.

Another area of uncertainty is the overlap between the labour codes and existing state-level Shops and Establishments laws. Employers have sought clarity on the treatment of leave balances accrued under the earlier laws and how the two frameworks will apply together.

“One area that would benefit from continued attention is the harmonisation of State Shops and Establishments laws with the Labour Codes. While several states have already taken steps towards aligning their respective legislations, certain aspects continue to be governed by overlapping requirements under the two frameworks. Greater clarity on the interplay between these legislations would help employers adopt a more streamlined and consistent approach to compliance,” said Ramchandani.

The social security framework for gig and platform workers is another area where implementation remains incomplete. The Code on Social Security provides for schemes covering these workers and requires aggregators to contribute 1-2 per cent of their annual turnover, subject to a cap of 5 per cent of the amount paid or payable to gig and platform workers.

By June 2026, around 1.2 million gig workers and 20 aggregators had registered on the e-Shram portal. However, the schemes and contribution mechanisms were still being operationalised.

“The biggest compliance gaps are three. Allowance-heavy structures in IT/ITeS and similar sectors are still not restructured, MSMEs are grappling with higher wage bills and social-security costs, and, most acutely, platform work — the gap between rule and practice is widest for gig and platform workers,” Dutta said.

Several institutional and policy measures remain pending.

The Central Advisory Board under the Code on Wages and the National Social Security Board under the Code on Social Security have been constituted but are yet to make recommendations. The national floor wage, operational social security schemes for gig workers, new tribunals and the reskilling fund are part of the remaining implementation agenda.

Tarun Garg, partner at Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP, said the next phase would involve completing the regulatory framework and resolving practical questions confronting employers.