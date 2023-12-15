Sensex (0.71%)
71015.75 + 501.55
Nifty (0.70%)
21330.80 + 148.10
Nifty Smallcap (0.80%)
6935.30 + 54.85
Nifty Midcap (0.11%)
45583.05 + 48.75
Nifty Bank (0.01%)
47738.20 + 5.90
Heatmap

Lanco Amarkantak Power creditors to vote on Adani Power's Rs 4,100 cr bid

An unsolicited bid of Rs 3,650 crore was submitted by Adani Power, which was later improved to Rs 4,100 crore

Adani Power

Adani Power (File image)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 1:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Creditors of distressed thermal power firm Lanco Amarkantak Power will soon vote on a proposal to deal with Adani Power's Rs 4,100 crore unsought bid, according to a report by The Economic Times (ET). The resolution professional (RP) will move to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for directions on the sale process, provided over 66 per cent of lenders approve this offer.

Saurabh Kumar Tikmani, a resolution professional backed by accounting firm KPMG, will also ask for instructions on withdrawing the Power Finance Corporation-led consortium's resolution plan for Lanco Amarkantak.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Adani Power, Reliance Industries and the PFC-led consortium were vying in contention for Lanco Amarkantak. At an auction held in December 2022, the PFC-led consortium submitted a bid for the struggling thermal power firm. The consortium submitted a bid of Rs 3,020 crore, whereas Adani and Reliance, who offered Rs 2,950 crore and Rs 2,103 crore, respectively, did not participate, stating that norms had been contravened during the sale process.

In January of 2023, 95 per cent of creditors gave nod to the Rs 3,020 crore proposal given by the PFC-led consortium and the RP applied with the NCLT to approve the PFC plan.

An unsolicited bid of Rs 3,650 crore was submitted by Adani Power, which was later improved to Rs 4,100 crore. A source told ET that Adani Power's bid could get the nod as the NCLT has yet not accepted the PFC-led consortium's resolution plan. The RP will invite all three bidders to take part in an auction if the court allows lenders to consider Adani's offer.

Bringing PFC and REC -- the two creditors with 41 per cent share in debt -- on board will be a hurdle in the path for Adani. Both the creditors are also part of the winning consortium and have veto power.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) does not prevent debtholders from bidding for a company. Anyone with over 34 per cent debt can block a resolution; conversely, a plan is approved if 66 per cent of lenders approve it.

Creditors are not forbidden to bid for a company. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) states that a resolution plan is approved if 66 per cent of lenders give the nod. Rs 14,632 crore of claims from 17 lenders have been admitted by Lanco Amarkantak Power.

Also Read

KPMG set to invest $2 billion in AI as part of Microsoft partnership

Govt may clarify prospective clause of IBC exemption for aviation

After filling most NCLT vacancies, Centre eyes faster resolution

Govt to create 'admission benches' in NCLT to expedite CIRP applications

Corporate affairs ministry assessing need to ramp up bench strength of NCLT

Telecom infrastructure providers flag permission issues in Uttar Pradesh

Gujarat's dedicated semiconductor policy drawing global players, says govt

Year on year, Indian companies squeeze spending on research and development

Govt using space tech to track multiple projects, boost development: BJP

Zydus Lifesciences gets final FDA nod for Darunavir for HIV-1 treatment

Topics : IBC Lanco Amarkantak Indian lenders Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Adani Power PFC Reliance Industries BS web team NCLT

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 1:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCBSE Board exam 2024Gold Silver Price TodayHero MotoCorp | Ather EnergyUPSC CMS Exam 2023Shreyas Talpade Heart AttackBudget 2024

Companies

Foxconn set to open its first iPhone assembly plant in Bengaluru in AprilVedanta Resources secures debt refinancing worth $1.25 billion: Report

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: ReportWhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath as Rajasthan chief minister today in JaipurParl security breach: 2 more nabbed, 6 teams formed to lead investigation

Economy News

Chhattisgarh CM chairs 1st cabinet meet, promises 1.8 mn houses under PMAYCrypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon