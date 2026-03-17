LPG shortage in Delhi-NCR leaves consumers scrambling for refills

Nirmal’s struggle reflects a deepening crisis across Delhi-NCR, where households are grappling with delays and limited availability of domestic LPG cylinders amid supply disruptions linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict.

India depends on the region for nearly 90 per cent of its LPG imports and about 60 per cent of domestic requirements, making it vulnerable to disruptions. The situation has worsened due to tensions in the region, including restrictions around the Strait of Hormuz, a key energy transit route.

Across Noida and parts of Delhi, an on-ground check of the LPG crisis by Business Standard showed long queues outside many gas agencies, with customers arriving as early as 6:30 am even as supply is getting delayed, as agencies are receiving limited stock, according to consumers.

Abhinav Singh, a resident of Noida’s Sector 53, said he has been making repeated attempts without success. “Yesterday, I came at 7 in the morning, but the stock of 32 cylinders with the agency ran out. Today I have been here since 6:30 am and still have not got one,” he said.

For others, the issue is prolonged delays despite booking cylinders well in advance. Abhishek Singh Rajput, 24, said he booked his refill on March 8 but is still waiting. “I’ve been coming here every day. They give dates, but cylinders don’t come. I don’t even have hope now,” he said.

In some cases, consumers say access to cylinders has become more restrictive, with agencies discouraging direct access to godowns.

In central Delhi’s Jhandewalan, the situation appeared more chaotic. Customers of a local agency said it has remained shut for days, leaving them unable to book or collect cylinders. “I have been trying for four days, but nothing is working. The shop is closed, and no one is responding,” said Giriraj, a resident of Paharganj.

The disruption is also imposing financial and logistical burdens on households. Some customers said they were making repeated trips to agencies, incurring transport costs without any assurance of getting a refill. “I come here daily, paying for transporting empty cylinders each time. Who will bear this cost?” asked Rajkumar, 38, adding that his family has now resorted to cooking on wood.

The crisis is particularly severe for vulnerable households. Mohammad Gulfar, a 70-year-old resident of central Delhi, said he has been waiting for over a month. “There are eight people in my family. We are buying food from the market, but everything is expensive now,” he said.

However, the situation is not uniformly grim across all parts of the capital. In Model Town, some consumers reported relatively smoother access to LPG. Naidu, a resident of Azadpur, said she was able to book online and receive her cylinder without difficulty.

At another gas agency in Model Town, staff said supplies were stabilising. “We received 642 cylinders today and are delivering regularly,” said Pradeep Kumar Singh, adding that while there was a backlog of around 3,600 orders, it is being cleared now. “Stock is coming daily,” he said.

The mixed ground situation comes even as the government has acknowledged supply concerns. Sujata Sharma, joint secretary at the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said on Tuesday that LPG supplies remain “concerning” due to the ongoing West Asia conflict.

To ease the pressure, the government has asked oil companies to maximise production, leading to a 38 per cent increase in domestic LPG output. Supplies may also improve with the arrival of shipments of two vessels carrying over 92,000 tonnes of LPG, which reached Kandla and Mundra ports earlier this week.