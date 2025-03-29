Saturday, March 29, 2025 | 03:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Luxury industry needs to adopt climate-friendly practices: Experts

Luxury industry needs to adopt climate-friendly practices: Experts

They added that the luxury industry views sustainability as the future of high-end businesses, and companies that prioritise ecology will gain long-term benefits

Sustainable clothing won’t blow a hole in your pocket, say designers. (File photo)

Climate change is staring at each of us and environmental consciousness and responsible actions by people: Experts | (File photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Climate change is a pressing challenge for the luxury goods industry, and businesses have to adopt environment-friendly practices to address this issue, entrepreneurs and experts say.

They added that the luxury industry views sustainability as the future of high-end businesses, and companies that prioritise ecology will gain long-term benefits.

"Climate change is staring at each of us and environmental consciousness and responsible actions by people and businesses can help both the ecology and the economy," they said at the 'Sasmrti - The Responsible Luxury Roundtable' here.

The deliberations were organised by Shweta Thakur Nanda, and Gautam Gupta, co-owner of luxury fashion brand 'Asha Gautam'.

 

Speaking at the function, Blossom Kochhar, Chairperson, Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies, said that the industry must act and live sustainably not just for "ourselves but for our future generations".

Sharing similar views, Lipika Sud, Founder Director of LIpika Sud Interiors, said that the true impact will come from collaboration of businesses, designers, policymakers, and consumers towards sustainable practices.

"With climate change becoming increasingly evident, the luxury industry is undergoing a huge transformation. Luxury is gradually becoming responsible, sustainable, and innovative. The growth of conscious consumers is aiding this shift. Responsible luxury is a commitment to sustainability, ethical business practices, and stakeholder welfare, ensuring that every indulgence comes with a positive impact," Nanda said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

German firm from chemical sector to invest $1.5 bn in India: Piyush Goyal

Heartbeat

Cardiac stents to cost 2% more as regulator allows prices to be raised

PremiumONGC, OIL SECTOR, CRUDE OIL

India's oil production in dire straits as fuel use continues to be strong

PremiumDelhi airport power outage terminal 3

AERA allows class-based tariff on Delhi airport's international passengers

quick-service restaurant

Restaurants can't compel customers to pay service charge, says Delhi HC

Topics : Luxury market Luxury brands ecological sustainability Sustainability

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 29 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsSpinaroo Commercial IPOCSK vs RCB LIVE ScoreWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon