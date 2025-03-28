Friday, March 28, 2025 | 02:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Cardiac stents to be costlier by around 2% soon as NPPA allows price hike

Cardiac stents to be costlier by around 2% soon as NPPA allows price hike

NPPA directed all manufacturers and importers of coronary stents whose retail prices are lower than the ceiling set by it to review and revise the prices

The rise in ceiling price assumes significance given the high burden of cardiovascular disease in India.

Sanket Koul New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 2:02 PM IST

The cost of medical treatment for many heart patients is set to rise after India’s apex drug price regulator, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), allowed manufacturers and importers to increase the price of coronary stents to reflect the rise in inflation.
 
In an order dated March 27, the NPPA directed all manufacturers and importers of coronary stents whose retail prices are lower than the ceiling set by it to review and revise the prices by 1.74028 per cent of the wholesale price index (WPI) for 2024.
 
This follows the regulator’s decision on Wednesday to allow manufacturers to increase prices of scheduled drugs included in the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM) by 1.74 per cent, based on changes in the WPI.
   
With this, the ceiling price of bare metal stents will be revised to Rs 10,692.69 per unit, while that of drug-eluting, biometallic and bioresorbable vascular scaffold (BVS) stents will be fixed at Rs 38,933.14 per unit.
 
The pharma pricing regulator, however, added that manufacturers not complying with the ceiling price would be liable to deposit the overcharged amount along with interest under the provisions of the Drugs Prices Control Order, 2013.

The NPPA also instructed every retailer and dealer to display the price list furnished by the manufacturer at their business locations.
 
The rise in ceiling price assumes significance given the high burden of cardiovascular disease in India.
 
According to the latest data available with the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), 32,457 people died due to heart attack in 2022 — a 12.5 per cent rise from the 28,413 deaths recorded in 2021.
 
The NPPA has also fixed ceiling prices for several unit types of ringer lactate injections and an injectable fixed-dose combination (FDC) of piperacillin and tazobactam.
 
While ringer lactate is an intravenous solution used to replace fluids and electrolytes in cases of dehydration or low blood volume, the piperacillin and tazobactam combination is used in the treatment of bacterial infections such as pneumonia.

Topics : Drug prices cardiac stents Heart medications Heart diseases

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 2:02 PM IST

