Madhya Pradesh's tribal-dominated districts to get organic certificate soon

Forest Minister Nagar Singh Chauhan has directed officials concerned to complete all formalities for same. This certification would help tribal communities obtain better prices for their produce

One look at a farm and you know whether it’s organic or conventional. Biological pest control, mixed cropping and the fostering of insect predators are encouraged in an organic farm

Sandeep Kumar Bhopal
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2024 | 5:41 PM IST

Tribal-dominated districts of Madhya Pradesh would soon get organic certificates to promote export of minor forest produce. The certification works like a declaration stating the land is free from the effects of chemicals and suitable for organic farming.

Forest Minister Nagar Singh Chauhan has directed the officials concerned to complete all formalities for the same. This certification would help the tribal communities obtain better prices for their produce. 
Madhya Pradesh has about 1.63 million hectares dedicated to organic farming, highest in the country. The state is also the country’s largest producer of organic goods at 1.4 million tonnes. To encourage this, 1.73 million hectares in the state is certified 'organic', of which, 1.63 million hectares are certified by Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) and 93,000 hectares are certified by PGS.

The state has also declared a minimum support price (MSP) for 32 of the minor forest produce so that the producers get a fair price and collectors fetch remunerative prices as well. To increase the income of minor forest produce collectors, attention is also being given to processing. Additionally, under the Pradhan Mantri Van Vikas Yojana, the state government will be establishing 126 Van Dhan Kendras. Of these, 70 will also process products.

At present, 1.5 million families are involved in minor forest produce collection. Over 50 per cent belong to the tribal community. For them, a three-tier structure of cooperatives has been formulated. There are 10 primary forest producing cooperative societies formed at the primary level with 1.52 million collectors. On level two are 51 district unions followed by the Madhya Pradesh State Minor Forest Produce Federation at the apex.

First Published: Feb 18 2024 | 5:27 PM IST

