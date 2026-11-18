The Maharashtra government has notified new wage rules, capping working hours at 48 per week and introducing uniform provisions for minimum wage calculation, weekly rest, overtime payments and wage deductions.

The Maharashtra Wage Rules, 2026, notified on November 5 and effective across the state from their publication in the official gazette, strengthen wage protection for employees covered under the Code on Wages, 2019, Labour Minister Aakash Fundkar said on Wednesday.

The rules supersede the Maharashtra Minimum Wages Rules, 1963, and the Maharashtra Payment of Wages Rules, 1963. However, they will not apply to the determination of minimum wages for state government employees.

Under the new rules, a normal working day for employees paid daily wages will comprise eight hours, while working hours for employees under other wage periods cannot exceed 48 hours a week.

Employers must provide every employee with weekly rest. If an employee works on a rest day, the employer must provide compensatory leave. Overtime payments for work on weekly rest days cannot be less than twice the normal wage rate, the minister said.

The rules provide for a standard definition of wages, comprising basic pay, dearness allowance and retaining allowance. If excluded allowances and other components exceed 50 per cent of the total remuneration, the excess amount will be added to wages. This will provide greater clarity in calculating statutory benefits, including gratuity.

The state government will determine minimum wage rates on a daily basis. Authorities will calculate hourly wages by dividing the daily rate by eight and monthly wages by multiplying it by 26. They have classified occupations into highly skilled, skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled categories.

The rules provide for revision of variable dearness allowance twice a year, before April 1 and October 1, based on the average Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers published by the Labour Bureau of India.

Employers cannot deduct more than 50 per cent of an employee's wages in a single wage period. They must recover any excess amount in instalments during subsequent wage periods.

Before imposing deductions as penalties or compensation for losses, employers must issue a written or electronic show-cause notice and give employees an opportunity to explain their position.

Employers must maintain employee registers, wage and overtime registers, and attendance records in physical or electronic formats. They must preserve these records for five years from the date of the last entry and provide wage slips to employees on or before payday, the minister said.

The rules allow employees to nominate persons to receive amounts payable to them. Unpaid amounts that remain undistributed under specified circumstances must be deposited with the Assistant Labour Commissioner concerned within prescribed timelines, he stated.

Employees, registered trade unions and inspectors-cum-facilitators can jointly file physical or electronic applications before notified authorities to seek resolution of claims relating to wages, weekly rest payments, overtime, illegal deductions, minimum bonus and gender-based wage discrimination, Fundkar added.