Home / Industry / News / Major ecommerce firms complete tax-system overhaul ahead of festival season

Major ecommerce firms complete tax-system overhaul ahead of festival season

Companies update platforms, train sellers on new tax codes

Urban, rural non-essential spending shows strong rebound ahead of season

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 11:00 PM IST

Major Indian ecommerce companies, including Flipkart and Amazon, have completed technical preparations for the country’s simplified two-tier goods and services tax (GST) structure ahead of the shopping season, positioning themselves to capitalise on festival sales, which are projected to grow 27 per cent to ₹1.2 trillion. 
The companies have updated their platforms and trained thousands of their sellers on the new tax codes, which take effect on September 22, just as the industry enters its most lucrative period. 
“Technology has played a pivotal role in developing backend solutions, giving sellers clear visibility into the revised GST codes and enabling a
