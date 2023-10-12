close
Make India a global hub for manufacturing: Piyush Goyal to industrialists

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday asked the domestic industry to accelerate production activity and contribute to making India a global manufacturing hub.

Piyush Goyal will also meet his counterparts from Japan, Singapore, China, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, Philippines, Thailand, and Russia

"He asked the industry to accelerate production activity and contribute to making India a global hub for manufacturing," the commerce and industry ministry said in a statement

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2023 | 10:50 PM IST
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday asked the domestic industry to accelerate production activity and contribute to making India a global manufacturing hub.
Addressing industry leaders during a 'Chintan Shivir - unleashing the power of India's manufacturing industry', Goyal said the government has taken a number of steps to support the manufacturing ecosystem.
"He asked the industry to accelerate production activity and contribute to making India a global hub for manufacturing," the commerce and industry ministry said in a statement.
Representatives from CII, Ficci, Assocham, and the automobile sector, along with knowledge partners BCG and McKinsey, participated in the deliberations.
"The focus was to understand and deliberate on increasing manufacturing capacities across various sectors and enhance contribution to GDP by 2030," it said.
The discussions took place on 12 sectors, including textiles, capital goods, defence, aerospace, space, metals, leather, mining, energy, food processing, chemicals, medical devices, and drones.
The issues which came for deliberations include creating a manufacturing ecosystem, maintaining quality standards, promoting domestic value addition, government policies and support, and fostering industry agility.
"The presentations made by each sector encompassed a comprehensive industry snapshot, detailing the current and projected industry potential and export potential," the ministry said.

First Published: Oct 12 2023 | 10:50 PM IST

