Meta tells NCLAT WhatsApp user data is its private property in CCI case

Meta tells NCLAT WhatsApp user data is its private property in CCI case

Meta argued before NCLAT that WhatsApp user data is its private property, challenging a CCI order that imposed a Rs 213.14 crore fine over WhatsApp's 2021 privacy policy

Meta

The NCLAT was hearing Meta Platforms and WhatsApp’s application challenging a Competition Commission of India (CCI) order imposing a fine of Rs 213.14 crore on the tech giant (Photo: Reuters)

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 8:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

User data collected by Meta from WhatsApp is Meta’s private property to enhance the platform’s technology, the company argued before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Thursday.
 
The NCLAT was hearing Meta Platforms and WhatsApp’s application challenging a Competition Commission of India (CCI) order imposing a fine of Rs 213.14 crore on the tech giant for alleged abuse of its dominant position related to WhatsApp’s 2021 privacy policy. The appellate tribunal had, however, stayed a part of the CCI order that imposed a five-year ban on the company’s data-sharing practices in India.
 
“By leveraging user data from WhatsApp, Meta can enhance its technology. It’s (user data) collected by me, it’s my personal property. Shall I give it to my competitors?” argued Senior Advocate Arun Kathpalia, appearing for Meta.
   
He also said there was no change in the 2021 data-sharing policy compared to the 2016 privacy policy. Users who had opted out of sharing data with Meta earlier would continue to do so under the latest policy, he said.
 
Meanwhile, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for WhatsApp, argued that the CCI had no jurisdiction to declare the privacy policy void. “That’s not their jurisdiction. The entire approach of CCI is legally erroneous and outside the purview of Section 4 of the Competition Act,” he said.

Section 4 of the Competition Act, 2002 prohibits the abuse of a dominant position in a relevant market.
 
Sibal further stated that five million WhatsApp users had never raised privacy concerns, but the CCI was raising objections on their behalf.
 
Kathpalia argued on similar lines, saying the CCI was “pulling the trigger from the shoulders of the consumers”. “Not a single survey was done by the CCI and the action taken was without any evidence,” he said.
 
In March this year, the NCLAT had deferred the hearing in the case, citing the upcoming Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Rules. The government has since released draft rules for consultation, with notification expected later this year.
 
In January, the appellate tribunal said that the five-year ban imposed by the CCI could lead to the collapse of WhatsApp’s business model since it is a free platform. “The ban of five years, which was imposed in paragraph 247.1 (of CCI order), may lead to the collapse of the business model which has been followed by WhatsApp LLC. It is also relevant to notice that WhatsApp is providing WhatsApp services to its users free of cost,” the order said.
 
However, the NCLAT refused to stay the fine of Rs 213.14 crore and directed Meta, which owns WhatsApp, to deposit 50 per cent of the amount within two weeks for the stay to take effect. Meta, which has already paid 25 per cent, will be refunded if it wins the case.
 
The part of the CCI order upheld by the NCLAT (paragraphs 247.2 and 247.3) said WhatsApp must explain what user data is shared with Meta. It also ruled that data-sharing for purposes beyond WhatsApp services cannot be a condition for accessing WhatsApp in India.
 
Further, users must have an opt-out option for such data-sharing via in-app notifications and the ability to review and modify their choices through WhatsApp settings. Future policy updates should also comply with these requirements, the CCI order said.

Topics : Metaverse NCLAT whatsapp App Privacy Policy

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 8:05 PM IST

