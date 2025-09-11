Biocon expands US footprint with new Cranbury manufacturing facility

Biocon, the Bengaluru-based biopharmaceutical company, has inaugurated its first US manufacturing facility in Cranbury, New Jersey, through its wholly owned subsidiary Biocon Generics Inc (BGI), marking a key milestone in its global expansion strategy.
The Cranbury facility represents a strategic expansion of Biocon’s US operations, aimed at speeding access to essential therapies, strengthening supply reliability and deepening ties with partners and healthcare providers to improve patient care in the United States.
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, chairperson, Biocon Group, said: “More than a milestone, it is a reaffirmation of our purpose to serve patients wherever they are. Governor Phil Murphy’s presence at the inauguration highlights the importance of Biocon’s role in fostering innovation, creating job opportunities and strengthening the US healthcare ecosystem. This facility reflects our long-term commitment to deeper engagement with healthcare providers, innovators and communities to build a healthier and equitable future.”
Biocon expanded its manufacturing footprint in 2023 with the acquisition of an oral solid dosage (OSD) facility from Eywa Pharma Inc. Since then, the company has invested more than $30 million to transform the site into a state-of-the-art plant capable of producing up to two billion tablets annually. A handful of products have already been commercialised from the facility, with several more expected to follow. The investment strengthens its supply chain and supports Biocon’s push to scale its presence in global markets.
Also Read
Siddharth Mittal, chief executive officer and managing director, Biocon, said: “This strategic investment brings us closer to patients, healthcare providers and partners in this important market. The proximity allows us to deliver our vertically integrated, high-quality medicines more efficiently to patients across the United States and other markets, ensuring supply chain resilience and enabling us to advance our mission of expanding access to affordable therapies worldwide.”
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy led the inauguration, joined by Biocon chairperson Mazumdar-Shaw.
Since its public listing in 2004, Biocon has emerged as a major player in the global pharmaceutical landscape, developing and commercialising novel biologics, biosimilars and complex small-molecule active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in India and key international markets, while also expanding its presence in the US with generic formulations.
Earlier in March, Biocon’s subsidiary Syngene acquired a biologics manufacturing facility in the United States for $36.5 million. The Baltimore, Maryland–based site was purchased by Syngene USA Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, from Emergent Manufacturing Operations Baltimore, a unit of Emergent BioSolutions. Syngene described the facility as a state-of-the-art addition to its portfolio, strengthening its capabilities in biologics development and manufacturing.