Govt asks Telegram to take down content pirated from OTT platforms

BS Reporter New Delhi
Mar 11 2026

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Wednesday issued a notice to peer-to-peer messaging platform Telegram asking it to remove content pirated from over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as JioCinema, Amazon Prime Video, and others, sources said. 
Sources said several Telegram channels and groups operating in India have been hosting pirated copyrighted content, which is sometimes available on the same day it is released on OTT platforms, resulting in revenue loss for these intermediaries. 
“Based on the complaints and examination of the matter, 3,142 Telegram channels were identified for distributing pirated content, including films and OTT content,” a source said.
