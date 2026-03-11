Govt asks Telegram to take down content pirated from OTT platforms
The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has asked Telegram to remove pirated content from OTT platforms such as JioCinema and Amazon Prime Video
BS Reporter New Delhi
premium
Listen to This Article
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Wednesday issued a notice to peer-to-peer messaging platform Telegram asking it to remove content pirated from over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as JioCinema, Amazon Prime Video, and others, sources said.
Topics : Telegram OTT users Amazon Prime